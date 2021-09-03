Announcements We Hope To See At Next Weeks Playstation Showcase

Sony Playstation has just announced that they will be hosting a brand new gaming Showcase next Thursday, September 9th. The official details were released via a blog post by Playstation themselves stating that fans should “Tune in next Thursday, September 9 at 1:00 pm Pacific Time / 9:00 pm BST / 10:00 pm CEST for a look into the future of PS5. The Showcase will weigh in at around 40 minutes and include updates from PlayStation Studios and some of the industry’s most imaginative developers, for games releasing this holiday and beyond. And stick around after the presentation to get more updates from some of the studio teams featured in the Showcase.” You can watch it live for yourself over on their Youtube page.
The Sony Playstation Showcase has been a staple of Playstation for a few years now. As the gaming market has continued to grow so have the companies behind it. So much that a lot of developers are opting to showcase their new games and announcement at their very own events. Why split the spotlight when you can cater your own event with no limitations. Last year’s showcase was one for the books. Sony announced the price of the PS5 and teased some incredible games. God of War: Ragnorak, Final Fantasy XVI, Hogwarts Legacy, next-gen Five Nights At Freddy’s. Pretty amazing right? Well, we’re hoping that Sony keeps the hype going and has a few surprises in store for us. Here are a few games and announcements we hope to see at the Playstation Showcase.
God of War: Ragnorak News
Ragnorak was announced at last year’s Playstation Showcase to thunderous applause. No pun intended. It picks up right after the original God of War which means we’ll finally get more information on who Atreus really is and what his destiny has in store for him. Spoiler warning for those that haven’t played the original yet, but when we left Kratos and Atreus they had just killed Baldur and had arrived at Jotunheim to scatter the ashes of Atreus’s mother. Upon their arrival, they discover that Kratos’s wife was actually a giant named Laufey and that Atreus was a half-god, half-giant being by the name of Loki. There were drawings on the walls the seemed to represent Atreus and Kratos and one that even showed a very tragic scene of Kratos’s death at the hands of Atreus. We can’t wait to hear more and see more of the possible gameplay and it’s almost certain that God of War: Ragnorak will make an appearance at the show.
Hogwarts Legacy Gameplay
Hogwarts Legacy is another game that was announced at last year’s showcase that has yet to update us much. Since the reveal, we’ve learned from the developers that “Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books. Now you can take control of the action and be at the center of your own adventure in the wizarding world. Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover fantastic beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents, and become the wizard you want to be.”. Now we want to see some gameplay. We want to see how spells are going to work in the world of Hogwarts Legacy. What kind of beast and fantastical creatures we’ll be fighting. We must know.
The New Multiplayer Naughty Dog Project
Earlier last month news broke about Naughty Dog hiring for a multiplayer-focused project which could very much be the same multiplayer mode they were crafting for The Last of Us 2 that was never released. Naughty Dog claimed that the project had become too ambitious and they would need more time to work on it. It looks like now they are opting to make it an entirely different game altogether. We’re hoping that at the showcase Naughty Dog makes an appearance and clears some light on these rumors.
If you never played Uncharted multiplayer or the original Last of Us’ factions then you missed out on some incredibly well put together multiplayer modes. Factions itself is an addictive multiplayer experience where players set off into the world under the premise that they are looking for materials for their camps. Win games and you’ll gain more materials and your camp will be happy. Lose too many and you might start to see members of your camp die off. In the original, this was all seen through the mode select screen and didn’t have any real form. We’re hoping that with Last of Us 2 they bring the Factions mode to life and give us a sort of hub where we can interact with our camp and see their actual faces.