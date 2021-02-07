Anok Yai has the type of beauty that is impossible to ignore. Although she was always interested in modeling, she had no idea how to access the industry. But as luck would have i, being in the right place at the right time led to her being discovered by a photographer. After a photo of her went viral, people instantly wanted to know more about her and companies and agencies were already angling for an opportunity to work with her. Her striking features and natural energy in front of the camera has made her one of the most talked about up and coming models in the industry. Despite the way she was thrust into the spotlight, Anok has always handled it with poise and grace. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Anok Yai.
1. She Was Born In Egypt
Anok has called the United States home for most of her life, but she was born in Egypt to Sundanese parents. She was raised in Maine and was attended college there when she was discovered. There is a common misconception that she attended Howard University, but she was actually a student at Plymouth State University.
2. She Wants To Be A Role Model For Others
As a model most people expect Anok to do just that, but she has much bigger plans for her platform. She understands that there will be a lot of young people — especially young Black girls — who look up to her and she takes her position as a role model very seriously. She wants people to know that they can achieve anything they put their minds to.
3. She Was Planning On Becoming A Doctor
Prior to breaking into the modeling industry, Anok was studying biochemistry in college and her ultimate goal was to become a doctor. Now that she is modeling full-time and things have gone so well for her, it’s unclear if she still plans to enter into the medical field.
4. She Grew Up Playing Sports
At one point in her life Anok was an athlete and she was interested in several sports. During an interview with Vogue, Anok said: “I was the tall, skinny, awkward tomboy. I played basketball, volleyball and track, and if I wasn’t modelling I would probably be playing basketball for a college team right now.”
5. She Is An Artist
Fashion isn’t the only way that Anok likes to express herself. She’s also into the visual arts as well and she has a knack for painting. In an Instagram post, she shared a photo of a piece she painted while she was still in college. In many ways, her use of bold strokes and color are reminiscent of her fashion sense.
6. She Is Family Oriented
Anok certainly isn’t the kind of celebrity who has chosen to forget about her loved ones as her career has grown. She comes from a very close knit family and she still looks forward to spending time with them whenever she can. She has a sister named Alim who has also done some modeling work.
7. Naomi Campbell Was An Early Inspiration For Her
Naomi Campbell is easily one of the best-known models of all-time, and the fact that she is Black gave Anok another reasons to look up to her. When Anok was a child, she remembers seeing Naomi rip runways on TV and feeling inspired to try to do the same thing.
8. Her Parents Initially Thought The Modeling Opportunities Were A Scam
After Anok’s picture went viral, the opportunities started pouring in almost instantly and her family thought they might be too good to be true. While talking to Insider about her parents’ reactions when she first started modeling, Anok recalled her father saying: “You’re telling me that someone wants to pay for your flight to LA, pay for your hotel, and then pay you to take photos? It’s a scam!”
9. She Is Serious About Taking Care Of Her Skin
When your entire career rests on your appearance, it’s important to take very good care of yourself. Like many people, Anok believes that starts with taking care of your skin. She has a consistent skincare and makes sure that she is always hydrated and moisturized.
10. She Was An America’s Next Top Model Fan Growing Up
Anok may technically be new to the modeling world, but in some ways she’s been there all her life. When she was younger she was a big fan of the TV show America’s Next Top Model and watching the contestants allowed her to see a diverse range of talented young models.