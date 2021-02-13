Anson Boon may be young, but he’s already shown and proven that he has what it takes to work alongside some of the industry’s greatest veterans. In just a few short years, Anson has managed to enter the industry and get his big break. Many viewers will know him best from his role in the TV series Shadowplay. He also got a lot of attention for his role in the movies 1917 and The Winter Lake. Although he doesn’t have the longest list of credits at the moment, it’s clear that he’s building a very impressive resume. Those who have already seen what he can do can’t wait to witness what he will accomplish in the future. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Anson Boon.
1. He’s From England
Since Anson is still relatively new to the industry, there isn’t a lot of information on the internet about his upbringing. One thing we do know, however, is that he was born and raised in England. Although he isn’t from anywhere near London, he didn’t let that stop him from finding a way to get into the industry. As far as we can tell he still lives in England today.
2. He Still Feels A Little Starstruck From Time To Time
Anson has already gotten to work with some pretty big names in the industry and he admits that sometimes he can’t help but be in awe. During an interview with Wylde Mag he said, “I still have the star-struck feeling in my belly. Which is really weird because they’re just my friends now!”
3. Gary Oldman Is His Biggest Inspiration
Most actors have at least one other actor who has set the tone for the type of career they want to have. For Anson, Gary Oldman is that actor. While talking to Wylde Mag, Anson referred to Gary as his “absolute hero”. He added, “I’ve never seen him play a similar character twice and he is just so cool and talented. I strive to be as character-driven and diverse as him. I’m a bit obsessed and also love that he’s a bit of a cockney.”
4. He Loves Fashion
Even outside of acting Anson is a very creative person, and fashion has always provided another outlet for his creativity. While he doesn’t think of himself as having a specific style, he has always loved clothing and getting the chance to express himself through his outfits.
5. He’s Not Into Social Media
Since Anson is in his early 20s, most people would probably assume that he spends a lot of time on social media. That isn’t the case at all, though. At the moment, it doesn’t look like Anson has any verified social media accounts and there’s nothing to indicate that he has plans of joining any platforms.
6. He’s Never Wanted To Be Anything Other Than An Actor
From an early age Anson knew that acting was his calling. Although he knew the likelihood of actually making it into the industry was relatively low, he never let that stop him from chasing his dreams. He never saw himself doing anything else and never felt the need to come up with a plan B.
7. He Loves Old Music
He may not be a musician himself, but that doesn’t mean that Anson isn’t a big music fan. Anson loves listening to music and especially loves older songs. Anson’s father did some DJing when Anson was younger and as a result he was exposed to some classic tunes from the 80s and 90s.
8. He Didn’t Go To Drama School
Anyone who has ever seen Anson work may be surprised to know that he didn’t attend drama school. In fact, has has no formal training at all. Instead, he learned everything he knows simply by being on the job. While some believe that formal training is a must, Anson is proof that sometimes the best experience comes from being thrown into the mix.
9. He Loves People Watching
As an actor, Anson is also a very observant person and one of his favorite ways to observe is by watching the people around him. Anson told The Last Magazine, “I love people-watching and am consistently surprised by all the different kinds of personalities there are in this world.”
10. He Has Theater Experience
Despite not having any formal training, Anson does have some theater experience. Although he initially wanted to focus all of his attention on doing screen roles, he eventually fell in love with the stage and appreciates the different things each medium has to offer.