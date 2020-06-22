Answer to the Question “How Can I Get on Cash Cab?”

For the last 15 years, the show Cash Cab, has entertained millions of viewers. After all, who wouldn’t love to earn some extra money just for riding in a cab. When passengers enter the car, Ben tells them that they’re on Cash Cab and invites them to play the game. People who decide not to play can exit the cab. From there the driver, Ben Bailey, asks a series of questions. Each correct answer will earn the passenger some cash. However, if the passenger gets three questions wrong before getting to their destination, they will forfeit their winnings and be kicked out of the cab. While the people who end up in the cab always seem caught off guard, is that really the case? Many have wondered whether the passengers are pre-selected or if ending up on the show is just luck. If you want to learn more about getting on Cash Cab, today is your lucky day.
Does Cash Cab Have Auditions?
In the reality TV world, it’s very common for networks to have casting pages. These pages allow people to submit applications/audition tapes. However, Cash Cab isn’t that type of show. Ben Bailey gave a clear answer about how he chooses people for the show. He said, “Pretty much I pull over and pick ’em up.” Each person who agrees to play, must sign a release form before beginning their ride. Although anyone is fair game, Bailey says he typically avoids people who are traveling with suitcases since their trips are likely a bit more time sensitive.
A former contestant supported Bailey’s claim that the show chooses contestants at random. The person said, “Yes, I couldn’t tell it was the Cash Cab, but there was a 10 minute period after he hit the lights where they stopped, a PA came and talked to me, told me the rules, I signed a waiver, and continued, but that’s entirely cut out. I had the chance to opt out, but I don’t know if they would’ve still driven me. My guess is no.”
However, it appears that not every contestant is picked randomly. Some former contestants have a different account of how they ended up on the show. They claim that producers pre-screened them before getting in the car. One former contestant said they were initially interviewed for a show called Show Me New York. The contestant added, “After 2 weeks of emails with the producers, I got my film date. My friend and I waited for a cab, which we were told would take us to Century 21 downtown, where we were going to film our segment. Except, when the cab pulled up….the obvious happened…” Another contestant also supported this ‘fake’ casting and said that while they had fun on the show, it was a “scam”.
No matter which side is telling the truth, it appears that contestants on the show are selected at random.
How Can I Get On Cash Cab?
Are you hoping for a chance to show off your trivia skills on Cash Cab? Whether you’re randomly picked up or approached by by a producer, one thing is for sure: you’ll need to be in New York City. The majority of Cash Cab episodes take place in New York. Some episodes in the 6th season are in Las Vegas. A spin-off series called Cash Cab: Chicago also aired for one season.
If you want to be on the show, it looks like you’ll need to hang near Union Square and hope for the best. This could mean hailing a bunch of cabs or hoping a producer walks up to you. On the bright side, being on Cash Cab requires little to no effort on your part.