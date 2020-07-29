Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Anthony Colandro AKA ZexRow

When Fortnite was released in 2017, no one could have known how big of a hit it would become. The game has taken over the gaming world, and it’s created a lot of streaming stars in the process. Among them is Anthony Colandro, better known to his fans as ZexRow. ZexRow is a professional Fornite player who has built a fanbase that includes hundreds of thousands of people who love to watch him play. While it may seem weird to people outside of the gaming community, watching other people play can be a great way to learn new things and improve. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Anthony Colandro AKA ZexRow.

1. He’s From New York

One of the best things about gaming is that it’s universal. Thanks to the internet, people can literally play with people from all over the world. ZexRow is a New York native. He is from a section of Long Island called East Islip. It appears that he still lives in the area.

2. He Has A Twin Sister

ZexRow comes from a tight knit family, but he has an especially close bond with his twin sister, Alise. Alise was a softball player at the high school they both attended. Of course, the two like to partake in some good ol’ fashioned sibling rivalry, but they always come together at the end of the day.

3. He Has Donated Money To Charity

Gaming isn’t just a hobby for ZexRow, it’s also his job. This means that he is expected to behave a certain way when he is gaming in front of others. However, he found himself in a sticky situation when he was caught cursing during a live stream tournament. TSM decided to fine him a month’s salary. However, instead of simply keeping the salary, TSM decided to donate it to charity.

4. He Is A Private Person

Thanks to gaming, ZexRow has been able to build up a large following on several social media platforms. Although he is active on several sites, he likes to keep his content focused on his brand which is strictly gaming. Every once in a while, he’ll share a photo of himself that doesn’t have anything to do with gaming, but he doesn’t like to share much information about his personal life.

5. He’s Colorblind

Although people sometimes joke as being colorblind, it’s a real condition. ZexRow suffers from colorblindness which could potentially make some aspects of gaming more difficult for him. People who are colorblind typically have a difficult time distinguishing between different colors.

6. He Has Tendonitis

Even though gaming is something that can be done from the comfort of your couch, it’s still possible to sustain gaming related injuries. ZexRow knows this first hand. He suffers from tendonitis which is likely the result of the repetitive motion caused from gaming. In fact, there is a condition called Gamer’s Thumb that refers to tendonitis in the thumbs that is commonly seen in gamers.

7. He’s Been Gaming Since He Was 6

ZexRow is best-known for playing Fornite, but he’s been gaming long before 2017. In fact, he first developed an interest in gaming when he was about 6-years-old. At that time, he started playing Call of Duty. Ironically, most people wouldn’t consider COD appropriate for a person that young.

8. He Doesn’t Like Coffee

Coffee is the fuel that keeps lots of people running throughout the day. There are some people who can’t even start their day without a cup of coffee. But ZexRow isn’t one of those people. Not only does he not drink coffee, but he actually thinks it’s “disgusting“. However, he is only 19-years-old, so it’s not too surprising that he doesn’t need a caffeine boost to give him extra energy.

9. He Did An AMA On Reddit

For years, Ask Me Anything sessions on Reddit have been a great way for people to learn more about celebrities and other people with large followings. As the name suggests, people can literally ask any question they want. During ZexRow’s AMA, there were nearly 1,000 comments from people who were interesting in learning more about ZexRow and his gaming strategies. ZexRow took the time to provide detailed answers to many of the questions.

10. Someone Started A Petition To Go On A Date With Him

ZexRow is single at the moment, but one of his fans is looking to change that. Someone by the name of meyce 1x  started a Change.org petition to get ZexRow to go on a date with her. The petition has a goal of 100 signatures and so far it’s only gotten 8 within the last seven months.


