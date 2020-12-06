Anthony Konechny has been working hard to establish himself as an actor for well over a decade. Over the last few years, his hard work has really started to pay off. He has managed to build an impressive resume that includes appearances in a wide variety of projects. Most fans will recognize him best for his role as Raymond Jensen in the TV series Supergirl. Now, however, there’s a new opportunity that will take Anthony’s career to new heights. Recently, it was announced that he will be joining the cast of the show Animal Kingdom with a recurring role. There hasn’t been any information released on his character, but fans are really looking forward to seeing him. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Anthony Konechny.
1. He Is Canadian
At this point in his career, there are probably a lot of people out there who think that Anthony is American. In reality, however, he was born and raised in Canada and began his acting career in Vancouver. He eventually decided to move to Los Angeles to have access to more opportunities.
2. He Got Into Acting During High School
Many actors have adorable stories about how they’ve wanted to act since they were in diapers, but Anthony’s story is a bit different. He didn’t get into high acting until he was in high school which makes him somewhat of a late bloomer as far as actors are concerned. Once he got a taste of what it was like to perform, he knew that acting was what he wanted to do. After high school, for two years.
3. He Was In Fifty Shades Of Grey
If Anthony’s face looks familiar to you, you may have seen him in the 2015 movie Fifty Shades of Grey. Although he didn’t have a major role in the movie, his appearance helped get his face in front of a huge audience which ultimately led to bigger opportunities.
4. He Was A Soccer Player
Sports have always been a huge part of Anthony’s life. He grew up playing soccer and was a competitive soccer player for 20 years. His days of competitive play may be over, but he still likes to play for fun whenever he gets the chance. Even if he can’t find time to play soccer, he loves to stay active in other ways.
5. He Is Passionate About Giving Back To The Community
Anthony always does what he can to help those around him. Throughout his career he has supported several charitable organizations including World Wildlife Fund and International Fund for Animal Welfare. Most notably, however, Anthony started a project in Vancouver that focuses on rehab/recovery for the houseless community.
6. He Is Very Adventurous
If there’s one thing Anthony isn’t likely to say no to, it’s a fun adventure. He is someone who enjoys trying new things as often as possible and he isn’t afraid of a little adrenaline rush. Some of the activities Anthony enjoys doing include rock climbing, snowboarding, and horseback riding.
7. He Is A Producer
At the moment, it’s clear that acting is Anthony’s primary focus, but there may come a time where he decides to switch gears a little. He has already shown an interest in the production side and was the associate producer of the 2016 short film, The Goodnight Kiss.
8. He Loves Being Near The Beach
Now that Anthony is a resident of the Los Angeles area, he loves to take advantage of two of the best things that southern California has to offer: beautiful weather and beautiful beaches. He loves spending time by the water as often as he can, and when he gets the chance he also enjoys traveling to tropical destinations.
9. He Still Takes Acting Classes
One of the biggest keys to success is to never stop learning, and that’s one thing Anthony understands. Even though he’s already building a solid career, he hasn’t stopped working to improve his skills. In between gigs, he still takes acting classes and has learned a variety of techniques.
10. He Has Been In A Body Building Competition
Health and fitness are two things that are very important to Anthony and he takes great pride in keeping himself in tip-top shape. During an interview with Daily Hive he shared that he was getting ready to compete in a body building competition. He shared that working hard to get himself in “the best possible physical shape” was his idea of success. We weren’t able to find any information on whether or not he has done any other competitions.