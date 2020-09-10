Over the course of more than 25 years, New Zealand native, Antony Starr, has blazed a trail for himself in the acting world. His resume includes more than two dozen TV appearances and he has shown that he is capable of taking on a wide variety of characters. Most recently, he has been getting a lot of attention for his role as Homelander in the Amazon Prime series, The Boys. Whether he’s on the big screen or the small screen, fans can always expect Antony to bring his strong presence and dynamic abilities to the role. With season two of The Boys officially underway, viewers are pumped to see Antony back in action. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Antony Starr.
1. He Knows Some Of The Shows He’s Been On Have Been ‘Terrible’
We’ve all heard that artistic people can be very sensitive when it comes to their work, but Antony isn’t afraid to admit that some of the things he’s worked on have been less than stellar. He told GQ Magazine, “I’ve been on some shows that were less than popular, and deservingly so, because they were terrible. They didn’t deserve to have any support, because they were executed poorly, and I would hate to be on a show that I didn’t think was very good and I’m stuck to it for five years…”
2. He Does A Lot Of His Own Stunts
Antony is an adventurous person who isn’t afraid of a little adrenaline rush. As a result, he has done many of his own stunts throughout the years. However, he’s also not afraid to say when certain stunts are out of his league and in those cases he is more than happy to let his stunt double take over.
3. He’s An Avid Traveler
Getting out and seeing the world isn’t something that everyone will have the opportunity to do, and it’s not something that Antony takes for granted. Thanks to his career, he has gotten the chance to visit and work in different countries including the United States and Canada.
4. He’s A Proud Dog Dad
Antony doesn’t have any children of his own and for the most part it seems like he likes to keep his personal life low key. However, if there’s one aspect of his private life that he’s incredibly proud to share with the world it’s the fact that he’s a dog dad. He has an adorable little dog named Maxine who makes frequent appearances on Instagram.
5. He Loves To Stay In Shape
There are lots of people in the entertainment industry who stay on top of their work out routine simply because it’s expected of them, but Antony seems to genuinely love being acting and staying fit. He loves to hit the gym and likely finds that it’s a good way to relieve stress.
6. Scripts For American Shows Don’t Usually Excite Him
The American entertainment industry is well-known all over the world. Many actors from other countries hope to eventually get the chance to work in an American production. In Antony’s mind, though, American shows aren’t always what they’re cracked up to be. In an interview with Collider, Antony said, “Oftentimes, you read these pilot scripts that come through for American work and they don’t sing to you. I’ve got to be honest, not many of them ignite the flame or give you that burning feeling of, “Oh, god, I really want to be a part of this.”
7. He Loves Collaborating With Others
In an industry like acting, it’s nearly impossible to accomplish anything without the help of others. All of the most successful projects are the result of people working together. This sense of collaboration is something that Antony deeply appreciates and looks forward to.
8. He Enjoys Spending Time Outdoors
Antony has had no shortage of work over the years which means he probably doesn’t have much free time. But when Antony does get the chance to unwind, he likes to spend his time outdoors. Some of his favorite outdoor activities include hiking and hanging out at the beach.
9. He’s An Advocate For Voter Registration
With the election coming up, lots of people are stressing the importance of voting. Antony is encouraging people to make sure they’re registered. His Instagram bio links to a website where people can check whether or not they’re registered and register if need be.
10. He Interacts With His Fans On Social Media
Antony’s fans will be happy to know that he is very active on social media. They’ll be even happier to know that he actually interacts with his fans. It’s not uncommon for Antony to retweet things from his fans or respond to their questions and comments.