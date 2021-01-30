Appreciating the Career of Brian Blessed

Let’s just say that Brian Blessed is kind of an odd character that’s done quite a few things in his life, from acting to voice acting to stage acting to completing expeditions to even trying to climb Mt. Everest. The guy has done quite a bit in his life, but there are a few oddities, such as helping a woman giving birth and then severing the umbilical by biting it or claiming to punch a polar bear on the nose, that stand out as stories that are hopefully jokes. Otherwise, the guy is a bit of a nut as well since the imagery this brings is kind of disturbing given that a lot of people just don’t do things like this, and even joking about them is enough to put a scene in a person’s head that’s worth cringing over. But his talent can’t be denied since he’s done quite a bit in his life and has been able to enjoy a long and prosperous career that has allowed him to do quite well over the years. As the picture denotes, however, he’s a bit out there at times and definitely comes off as the type of guy that loves to enjoy life and do whatever he can while he’s here to make his mark. Such people are often boisterous and ready to take on just about anything in life, which can unnerve a lot of folks and make them wonder what’s wrong with such individuals.
In the most serious cases, there might be something wrong with such an individual, but with others, there’s nothing wrong since they’re simply trying to live their lives in as grand a manner as they can and are trying to do whatever they can to make it as full as possible. These types of individuals are often seen in a number of different ways since they approach life with such an intensity that it can actually worry and even scare some people. It also makes others feel that they’re imbalanced and not entirely right in the head. With Blessed, the fact that some of his accounts sound as though he should have been exposed to a different outcome would cause a lot of people to question the validity of the things that he’s said to have done. The thing about Brian’s stories is that apparently they’ve all been validated, by the actor and by those that have been around him during these strange but apparently true happenings. They’re alleged to be true, but contradicting an actor is kind of an iffy thing to do as a lot of people have found out in the past since those with enough pull can make life very difficult for those that have none. It does feel that parts of his stories might be true, and punching a bear on the nose might surprise them at the very least and back them off unless they happen to be hungry or already enraged. Given that the story sounds as though the polar bear was poking its head into Blessed’s tent it might have been that his attack wasn’t expected and spooked the bear, which would explain it.
But helping a woman to give birth and biting the cord? That’s just flat out nasty to start with, and while it’s been documented that people other than a doctor have been known to help birthing mothers throughout history, this still feels like a tall tale until it’s been confirmed. It’s not out of a desire to call Blessed a liar, but the fact that things like this appear to have happened to him more than once in his life it still feels as though he might be embellishing a bit. His boisterous and loud voice is the type that one might expect to hear raised when telling a story of one adventure or another, and his trip to the North Pole and his trips to Everest are probably true, but one has to wonder just how much he’s exaggerated in his life since yes, it’s very easy to call someone out unless they’re being paid to agree or stay quiet. Am I trying to discredit Mr. Blessed? Not at all, but knowing the real story is a desire so that the exaggerations are understood for what they are, while the tall tales are left for people to believe or not of their own accord.
Saying he’s crazy would be way too dismissive, and stating that he’s completely honest about everything without checking anything would be too gullible. That’s why looking at the life and times of Mr. Blessed is likely best done with a big grain of salt in hand and a ready smile to use while nodding along with the tales of his exploits. Hey, a lot of us have told tall tales over the campfire, but the thing is that a lot of those tales might have a lot more truth to them than people want to believe.