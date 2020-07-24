Appreciating the Voice Acting work of Dante Basco

It’s amusing to think that Dante Basco might be known just as well for his voice-acting roles as he is for his live-action roles to be certain since he’s been appearing in the movies for quite some time and dates back to Michael Jackson’s Moonwalker video, as well as the infamous role of Rufio in Hook, as you can see above. Dante has definitely gotten older and his look has changed a bit, but he’s still the fun and engaging personality he was back when he was still a kid, and at 44 years of age he’s still youthful enough in his appearance that he might even be able to slip in as an X-Man if he gets his wish. Whether or not that will happen is a big question mark at this point since like it or not, Dante isn’t a risk to take onto a set, but he’s the kind of guy that isn’t really bound to be the star either. He’s a great supporting character to be fair and has been onscreen with some of the best in the business in his time. His voice acting has been on point as well throughout the years, though with a few of the prospects he depended on fading out it might be time to move onto another project and make his mark. He’s been around and still doing his thing long enough that taking a look at him for an MCU movie might actually be a good idea since he’s no novice and he could be used as comic relief or a useful supporting character in some way. Considering how many mutants there are when it comes to the world of the X-Men it’s not hard to think that he could at least be given a small role that would make it clear that he had a part in it.
Seeing how he became a fan favorite for one franchise it’s not too hard to see how he might want to become a part of another franchise that people truly enjoyed, especially since if done right it could rocket his career to another level and keep him in the mids of the fans for some time to come. But the roles he wants to play, either Wolverine or Nightcrawler, feel as though they might be a little beyond him. If he had to voice a character due to CGI, the X-Men have some truly impressive figures after all that might not be given over to practical effects, it could be a way to be a part of the franchise without having to actually suit up. But if that’s what he’s wanting then there are still plenty of characters that he might be suited for. Let’s be realistic though, as much as he might want it, and as much as it would increase the diversity, suiting him up as Wolverine would likely tick a lot of fans off in a way that would go beyond the whole Sonic the Hedgehog level. Longshot might be a fun character to see him play since it would also introduce another story that could take the X-Men in a different direction. Then there’s the idea of letting him play Gambit, or even Iceman, someone that allows his mouth to keep running since he’s proven to be quite good at that in his voice roles. He might even be decent at playing Xorn, though there’s the issue at this point of just who the MCU is going to bring into the mix since, like all Marvel movies, there are a great number of names that can be mentioned and a lot of heroes and villains that can be brought to bear.
It does sound as though he’s trying to push past his voice roles or at least step away from them to do more live-action, which isn’t a bad thing since he’s good onscreen provided that he has a role that plays to his strengths, one of those being his attitude and ability to just keep talking away a mile a minute. This was shown to be one of his specialties in Hook, Take the Lead, and Blood and Bone. Dante just feels like one of the many that was born with the gift of gab, and he’s utilized it in a great way thus far in his career since between his voice and live-action roles he’s been nothing less than impressive. While it’s true he’s been on the down-low for a while when it comes to the type of movies and roles he takes on, this has only given him more experience and sharpened his wit and his talents when it comes to the screen, which is why, as great of a voice actor as he is, it would be interesting to see more of him as a part of the MCU.