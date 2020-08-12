Home
Appreciating the Voice Acting Work of Sandra Saad

7 mins ago

Sandra Saad isn’t technically a newbie on the scene but she’s been around for a little less than a decade when it comes to her voice acting talent, though she’s contributed more than just her voice as she’s been seen on screen as well throughout her time in the business thus far. Playing the voice of Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, is one of her most recent achievements, and hopefully will be just another notch in her career as things really continue to build as she keeps moving forward. Sandra has voiced several other roles as well so far and has done well enough that it’s easy to think that she’ll be sticking around for a while. One thing about voice actors, especially now, is that they’re a lot more valuable than people give them credit for sometimes, especially when it comes to the current pandemic since animation is still a desired medium and at this time the belief might be that it’s far easier to push and create given the idea that those working in this field can pass their work on to the next person online and complete their work at home. It’s definitely considered a safer practice than filming in the traditional manner since there are far fewer restrictions on what can be done and what’s needed to get the production to work.

There’s not a lot of information out there on Sandra at the moment other than the credits she’s earned and the idea that she’s bound to keep going with her career, wherever it might take her. Being a voice actor would appear to be a very safe profession at this point since a lot of it can be done while adhering to the many safety regulations that have been adopted by the entertainment industry thanks to the pandemic. It’s not known just how much might be on Sandra’s schedule at this point, but it’s fair to say that what she’s already done is impressive enough that she’ll be kept busy in the days to come. Voice actors have gained a lot more notoriety in the past couple of decades as their profession has been infiltrated by a host of popular celebrities that are thought to be taking over at times but in truth have only bolstered the industry. While folks such as Sandra that aren’t as well-known might be largely ignored at times by those that don’t recognize her as easily, it’s still important to recognize that fitting the right actor to the character is something that’s very important since to be certain if a character isn’t given the right voice then things just don’t come out right. This has been done to comical effect, and on purpose, in the past just to show the difference and how it would be noticed. But in reality, the voice given to a character really does need to match since otherwise the intended result just doesn’t feel right.

It is interesting to wonder if Sandra might one day find her way onto the screen in a bigger way as several voice actors have started their career behind the screen and have eventually made the transition to being a big-time actor. There’s always the idea that she might stay right where she is though since there are people that get into voice acting that don’t want to move up or down since they’re happy right where they’re at. It’s a matter of personal comfort really since at one point Sandra was a makeup artist as well. Whether she moved up and becomes a serious actor with a lot of credits to her name, or if she stays where she’s at and continues to rack up voice credits, it’s not that big of a deal apart from the fact that she’s become rather good at what she does. Wherever she’s the happiest is what matters really since in the business it’s been seen that it’s easier to watch a career tank than it is to rise at times. The hope is that she’ll continue to ascend in her chosen field, especially since she’s already been seen to be quite skilled at what she does. Maybe there’s a future with the MCU at one point, or maybe she’ll continue to take the jobs as they’re given since being grateful for a chance to participate in something that’s going to be viewed and played by a mass number of people is pretty special.

Voice actors tend to come and go just like any other bunch of actors, but one thing that’s important to note is that they’re a valuable commodity in show business since they take on roles that they don’t always get their due credit for when it comes to the fans. That’s something to think about the next time you play a game or watch an animated show.


