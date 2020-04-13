Appreciating the Voice Work of Ashley Eckstein

There’s one voice in particular that Ashley Eckstein is known for and she’s a fan favorite that a lot of us probably feel we can’t do without right now, Ahsoka Tano. The female Togrutan Jedi, or Force-user since she did leave the order, has been a part of Ashley’s world now for a while and she’s played her perfectly since Ahsoka first hit the scene in The Clone Wars movie. From that point on Ashley has been taking the role as far as she can and has thus far made a lot of people fall in love with the initially sassy but ultimately wise and experienced character that is still fun to watch and has matured great from the first moment she stepped on screen. Ashley has taken on quite a few other parts in her career as well, but Ahsoka is without any doubt the one that she’s bound to be known for the most since Star Wars fans haven’t stopped talking about her since she came to be Anakin’s padawan and eventually walked away from the Order to lead her own life. During the Clone Wars saga Ahsoka was a huge fixture in the Jedi Order and many times proved that she was one of the toughest characters around. It’s even been established that she’ll be showing up in the hit Disney+ series, The Mandalorian, once it hopefully returns in October. Rosario Dawson is said to have taken on the role, so obviously we won’t hear Ashley’s voice in this instance, but the hope is that Dawson will take Ashley’s example and keep Ahsoka every bit as fiery and determined as the voice actress has helped make her.
Ashley has been voicing characters for Star Wars for so long that it’s easy to think that this is her bread and butter roll, and it might very well be. But she’s taken on other voice roles as well, such as Mia the Bluebird in Sofia the First, a Disney Channel show starring Ariel Winter as the titular princess and also taking on several other voice actors that rounded out the cast for a number of years. The role of Mia wasn’t a major one but since Sofia was known to have the gift of being able to talk to animals via her magical amulet Mia and many other animals were at times very needed characters in the series. Unfortunately this is one role that a lot of people like won’t know since even the most hardcore fans might blank on it for a big since Clover the bunny is utilized a lot more often and the birds aren’t always taken into account. But upon looking at her filmography it’s easy to see that she’s had other extended roles such as those she did for the Ultimate Spider-Man series as Dagger and Shriek. In other words she’s had a range of characters that have brought her a good deal of success thus far in her career, and she’s done some live action work as well in the past. For someone that started back in the early to mid-90s she’s been doing just fine and likely has a lot more to give in the years to come.
After all, Ashley is only 38 at this time and since she’s not primarily a live action actor there’s definitely a lot she can still do with her career if she decides to stick around for a while. Whether she decides to keep acting or stick with just voice acting or even continue her role as a fashion designer there’s always bound to be something she can do and a number of different projects she’ll be qualified to take on. That’s the one thing that is easy to notice about many voice actors, they tend to have another skill or two that can be brought to bear when they need it, which is true of anyone that’s smart enough to know that having a backup is wise. There’s always something that can happen to one’s desired career after all and while we don’t want to see that happen there are times when things just happen in a certain way and fate is kind of unavoidable. But having other skills to fall back on and talents to utilize when the time comes is a wise move on the part of any individual, and Ashley definitely has her bases covered. Whether she’ll continue using her voice for Star Wars or not is hard to say since she’s been the perfect Ahsoka for so long that it’d be a litle rough not having her perform any longer. But again, things do happen and since she’s proven herself in more than one way as a voice actress there’s bound to be another project she can move onto and rock just as well. As of right now Ashley is definitely one of the more respected voice actors out there, and for good reason.