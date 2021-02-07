Appreciating the Voice Work of Tara Strong

Just taking a look at all the characters arrayed around her picture makes it kind of obvious that Tara Strong is someone that has been there and done that when it comes to voicing a pretty good number of characters and has exceptional skill since a lot of the characters are widely known by those that love a pretty broad spectrum of shows and movies. From Rikku to Black Cat to one of the Rugrats, Tara has taken on a wealth of characters that have all presented their own challenges over the years, and she’s rocked every one of them. In fact, her turn at voice acting came when she was still pretty young and still had a lot to learn, but as anyone can guess she stuck with it and has become one of the leading names in the world of voice acting, and in fact has helped others to find their way as well using an online service called VoiceStarz, which allows people to come and learn how to get into the voice-acting business. That’s actually rather impressive since it shows that not only is she skilled but she’s supportive of others that want to get into the same line of work. There are likely a lot of actors and voice-actors out there that are protective of their status and their reputation in the business, and rightly so, but the best among them usually will see the need to foster the ascension of others into the ranks since at some point the day will come when they’re no longer able to do what they enjoy and it will be time for another generation to take over.
There’s no real debate when it comes to saying that voice-acting is every bit as challenging as live acting since the actor still has to perform, they just don’t have to do it on the camera. But some would say that this makes things a little more difficult while others would think that voice actors might have things a little easier. There are plenty of arguments for both sides since the truth is that voice actors do have it a bit easier since they don’t have to worry about what they look like on-screen and they often don’t even have to share the same studio with their fellow actors since some of them will speak their lines, make sure that everything has been done correctly, and then leave. Contrary to popular belief, voice actors aren’t always bound to go back and forth with their lines and therefore don’t have to worry as much about flubs that come from other people. They act out their lines, they do what the producers and director want them to do, and they adapt their voice to the need of each character. Obviously, there’s more to it than that, but this is the general idea of voice acting, they’re there to give a little more depth to the characters that they’re playing. They do have things a little easier since it’s not quite as hard to perform more than one role in a shorter period of time, but there are greater risks to their profession if they wear out their primary tool, their voice. When one’s job depends on the ability to communicate in one voice or another, getting so much as a sore throat can ruin the day and possibly force a director to call in another actor that might be able to pull off the same act.
Much like live acting, there are downfalls to voice acting since one has to keep their vocals in good shape and take care of their voice as much as possible. Just as with live acting, there are a lot of talented people out there that are looking for work in this field and would be more than happy to step in when they’re needed and/or wanted since it’s an opportunity for them to show what they can do and prove that they have what it takes to survive in the business. While Tara is no doubt supportive of her fellow actors it would be ridiculous to think that she wants to be replaced at any given time since her dedication to acting is just as strong as anyone’s and her investment in the many characters she’s taken on over the years is great enough that being protective of her reputation and her place in the business is quite natural. After listening to just a few characters it’s easy to see why since voice acting isn’t something that a person can just waltz into without some experience. It takes time, skill, and the kind of talent for altering one’s voice just enough to do the job to really earn the kind of success that some folks have found. Thankfully, folks like Tara are more than ready to help.