Appreciating the Work of Anthony Vincent

It’d be kind of hard to accept that Anthony Vincent isn’t going to be a new trend that a lot of people are going to marvel at since whether he’s just working up to his own music by mimicking others by using various styles or if he’s somehow searching for his own sound among them he’s been seriously impressive at this time. The singer and YouTuber has several videos out there with millions of views and subscribers that are always wanting to see more as they continue to pile on the suggestions for him to try out. Looking at the selections it’s kind of hard to imagine just how anyone could think that singing a song in the style of another band could possibly work that well, but then people come to realize that cover bands do this all the time and the mystery of it becomes a little clearer. The big difference between cover bands and Anthony though is that he’s taking ten-second snippets of a song at a time and switching out one style for another as he records the entire song while showcasing it through several different styles. For instance, he’s taken Guns N’ Roses song, Welcome to the Jungle, and performed it in 20 different ways while keeping the flow of the song exactly the same, more or less depending on the style he’s using. The ‘more or less’ comes from the fact that some styles embellish on certain notes or add filler to the song at some point, though this doesn’t really detract from the overall experience.
How he goes about piecing the different styles together to make the effect work is kind of hard to say since one really needs to have an ear for music, at least in some part, to be able to tell just what’s going to work and what will take a little extra effort. If he was trying to fit different lyrics within a song then it might be a little more difficult, but taking on the style of certain singers and bands is either a little simpler or a little more difficult since getting them accurate enough that they sound right has to be kind of difficult. The fact that Anthony does replicate a lot of different sounds so perfectly is a testament to his ability and his skill as a vocalist when it comes to altering his pitch and tone just enough to emulate different singers. Some would say it’s not that impressive but in truth it’s a little more difficult than it sounds since the change in pitch, tone, and even tempo can throw a lot of people off considering that some of the examples he’s using are wildly different from each other while some are so alike that it might be difficult to make them sound distinct and unique. The videos he’s done however have gone viral and with millions of views have made him into an internet sensation that deserves the applause he gets since there is a lot of hard work and effort, as well as talent, that goes into this type of undertaking. One might think that it’s easy to adjust your voice to sound like one artist and then another, but the difficulty level is actually a little higher for those that either don’t have training or aren’t naturally gifted enough to pick up on the different sounds and how to replicate them.
Anthony has apparently been singing since he was very young and didn’t start singing on his own until he was 17. Having been in a band at one point in his life he did gain the needed experience as a musician and a vocalist to help him move forward with this endeavor, but upon taking a course that taught him how to modulate his voice Anthony decided to make a go of this and has thus far done quite well. There are plenty of videos online that a person can look up under 10 Second Songs in order to see how effectively he syncs up each style with the selected track. It might not be the next big thing for the music industry but it’s definitely something worth watching online since it’s a good laugh and it’s very impressive to watch as he cycles through each style during the course of the song. Some styles don’t always come through quite as easily as others, but they’re still well executed since he puts a lot of time and a good deal of himself into the performance. Anyone stating that this is easy needs to try it themselves just to see that it’s not as simple as changing the pitch of your voice or trying to sound like someone else. It’s very easy to give props to Anthony for this since it’s both new and innovative, and hopefully he keeps it up.