10 Things You Didn’t Know about April Love Geary

April Love Geary, born on December 6, 1994, is a beautiful Mexican model that has graced a number of big-name magazines and other avenues of advertising. She has become very popular on social media and mostly for her selfie pics portraying her in skimpy bikinis and high heels. Geary has created a big name for herself in the modeling industry, and although she has been a sought-after face for many brands, her name became even bigger once she began a relationship with one of the most popular names in the music business. This Mexican beauty may be a recognizable face to many, but here are 10 things you didn’t know about April Love Geary.

1. Started modeling at a young age

Geary was a noticeably beautiful young girl; photogenic and a natural in front of the camera. She knew at a young that she wanted to be a model, and was already proving that she was a fit for the business. Geary started getting modeling gigs at the young age of 12, starting a career that would blossom into much, much more. Today, Geary is signed to two of the most notable modeling agencies; IMG Worldwide and Photogenic Talent agencies.

2. She was backlashed for photo of daughter eating Cheetos

Geary posted a pic on her social media of her toddler daughter snacking on Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, which instantly sent fans into a frenzy. Moms immediately responded to the post and shamed the model for allowing such a little child to eat the snacks that have been under scrutiny for some time after discovering the harm they can cause to anyone, but especially children. Geary’s response was, “We’re here for a good time, not a long time.” Probably not the answer followers wanted to see, but hopefully no harm was done to the adorable little girl.

3. She’s dating a popular crooner

Geary is in a relationship with singer/song writer, Robin Thicke. The popular crooner is also the son of late actor, Alan Thicke who was best known for his role on, Growing Pains. The Canadian actor passed away in December of 2013, but he had already had the pleasure of meeting Geary and had given his son the thumbs-up on his relationship with the Mexican beauty.

4. She got a tattoo to express her commitment

Geary has a couple tattoos, but one in particular tattoo has a very special meaning and she got it on a very special date. On Geary and Thicke’s two year anniversary, the two celebrated their anniversary in a unique way, by getting matching tattoos of each other’s initials. Some couples exchange gifts on an anniversary, while others exchange initials, on their bodies.

5. She’s much younger than her significant other

Fans seem to have latched on to one particular detail about this popular duo, and that’s the age difference between them. While Robin Thicke’s ex-wife was a a couple years older than he is, with this relationship, he went the other way, and in a big way. Geary sees nothing wrong with it and has told her fans to stop focusing on 18 year gap because she sees her and her beau as ‘just living,’ according to Daily Mail.

6. She’s done photo shoots around the globe

When it comes to modeling, sometimes one of the perks is the traveling you get to do. Geary has been fortunate when it comes to seeing the world with her modeling career. She has had photo shoots in many different countries around the world, including, Germany, China, and Malibu, among others.

7. She was a tomboy growing up

To look at Geary today, you might find it hard to believe that she was once a proclaimed tomboy. Growing up, Geary has said that she used to prefer to get outside and play sports rather than sit around inside doing girlie things, or even just watching TV. She was very active in participating in a number of sports, and it’s no wonder why she is able to stay in such good shape today, with all that athletic ability. You may even see her catching a wave sometime, since surfing just happens to be one of her faves.

8. She owns a dragon

Okay, it may not be a real dragon, but she does own a bearded dragon as a pet. To look at the beautiful model, you might think a pet like that would make her squeamish, but according to Ansers Africa, Geary does keep a bearded dragon as a pet. Things that make you go, “hmmm!”

9. She says she’s an accident waiting to happen

Geary claims she’s ‘accident prone,’ according to Earth Necklace. She has said that one of her biggest dreams is to walk in a Victoria Secret fashion show, but with her history of accidents, that would be one of the times something happens, she has said.

10. What she loves about her body

There’s nothing you don’t notice about Geary with her striking looks, and while most women can probably name several things they don’t like about their body, Geary is pretty proud about a couple things with hers. When asked what she’s most proud about with her body, she quickly responds; ‘her long legs and her bubble-butt.’


Maria McCutchen
Maria McCutchen is an author and freelance writer living in Chattanooga, TN. She is the published author of her memoir, “It’s all in Your Head,” and a children’s book. She has been writing for over 15 years; writing articles, whitepapers, product write-ups and more for multiple online media sites, blogs, company websites and individuals. She is also an advocate for brain malformations, including Chiari Malformation, and works closely with the non-profit organization, The Chiari Project, writing for their quarterly newsletters.

