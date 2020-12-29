Are The Property Brothers The Ones Actually Doing the Work?

Twin brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott have been entertaining viewers for almost a decade now. Best-known as the Property Brothers, they have combined their expertise to create one of the most popular shows on HGTV. During each episode of their series, Property Brothers, Jonathan and Drew help interested homebuyers find a fixer-upper that is then transformed into the home of the owners’ dreams. The amount of magic the brothers are able to work is often hard to believe, and they’ve done some very impressive transformations over the years.
Although there’s no denying the fact that the Property Brothers are good at what they do, questions have been raised about whether or not they’re actually the people doing the work on their projects. If you’re one of the people who has been curious, you’re in the right place. Are the Property Brothers really the ones doing the work? Keep reading to find out.
Jonathan and Drew’s Background
Reality TV has a longstanding reputation for not actually being real. This means that even on a show like the property brothers, viewers often have to think about whether or not what they’re watching is real. With that being said, the first thing to consider when discussing whether or not the Property Brothers do the work on their show is whether or not they’re actually qualified to do the work.
The good news is that the answer is yes – for the most part. Although Drew is a licensed real estate agent and Jonathan is a licensed contractor, they aren’t always licensed in the states where they film for the show. This only adds an extra layer of mystery to whether or not they are the ones completing work on the projects.
Do The Property Brothers Do The Work?
Alright, let’s get down to the nitty gritty. Apparently, even though Drew Scott is a licensed real estate agent, he doesn’t actually work as a real estate agent on the show. According to Pop Sugar, the format of the show simply doesn’t work well for people who are really still in the process of looking for a home.
An article on the site says, “We have homeowners who have identified a house that they already like. Because everything moves so fast for the show, we have found that it doesn’t work well for people who haven’t even started searching. It needs to be people who really have started to narrow down the stuff that’s important to them.” Essentially, all of the drama and excitement surrounding the home buying process that is shown on TV is all staged.
When it comes to Drew, the lines are a little more blurred. It appears that even in the states where he is licensed to work, Jonathan doesn’t actually do the work. Basically, when you see him walking around with his tool belt on, this is another part of the series that is simply for show. Instead of getting his hands dirty, he hires a large team of contractors to do the work. The good news, however, is that it appears that he hires local workers instead of his own crew which allows more opportunities for others. This is something the brothers touched on a little more in depth in their 2017 memoir, It Takes Two: Our Story.
Does It Matter?
The realization that Jonathan and Drew don’t really do much of the work on the show is just one of the many things about Property Brothers that isn’t exactly as it seems. The show has been in the headlines before after other ‘secrets’ about production were revealed. For example, Your Tango reports that even the relationships the Property Brothers build with the homeowners is allegedly fabricated. Although it seems like the Property Brothers take time to build a genuine connection with the people featured on the show, they don’t actually spend much time with the homeowners. Instead, editing is done to make the connection seem more legitimate. Additionally, couples featured on the show are on the hook for their own renovation expenses. On top of that, the entire home isn’t actually renovated.
Whether or not any of this matters will depend entirely on the kind of viewer you are. To some, it’s always a little disappointing knowing that things are ‘fake’. Others, however, simply watch the show to see cool renovation projects and they don’t really care about the details.
Regardless of why you watch the show, no one can take away from the fact that the Property Brothers has done some great projects over the years.