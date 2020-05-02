Are We Ever Going to See a Daredevil Season 4?

The way Ryan Scott of MovieWeb is making it sound we might not even see Charlie Cox if a Daredevil season 4 does come around. As of now it doesn’t sound hopeful as the man without fear was axed from Netflix in 2018 and all we’ve been left with are rumors of a possible return at a later date. It’s a bit odd that Marvel wouldn’t want to continue a series that people were actually enjoying since there’s no guarantee at this point that WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, or any of their other properties are going to score as big as Daredevil did on Netflix. The potential for success is there of course and the idea that people enjoy the characters is a plus, but the fact remains that Daredevil was a proven favorite over three seasons and was unceremoniously taken off the schedule in a move that confused a lot of people. Right now Charlie isn’t trying to be overly optimistic since it might be a great deal of heartache awaiting him if he does get excited to come back and it never happens. There are of course the rumors that his Daredevil would come back in the next Spider-Man movie but those have been easily debunked since he’s been adamant that he’s not going to be appearing alongside the wallcrawler, though there might be another that will be put into the suit, at this point we just don’t know.
Marvel was actually making some headway on Netflix for a while and apart from the less than favored show Iron Fist, which felt as if it received more hatred due to the current era in which cultural appropriation has been seen as an issue than anything, the Marvel universe was doing just fine. Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, even the Defenders and the Punisher were solid enough that they could have kept going, but for their own reasons Marvel pulled the shows and decided not to keep going with them. Seeing another season is likely to be wishful thinking at this point since not only would Cox have to sign another contract to play the red-suited hero of Hell’s Kitchen, but it would have to account for his schedule as well, since as he mentions an actor signing on to do a regular show has to be available and sign away a good chunk of their life if things are bound to go forward. At this point the only talk has come from fans that really want to see the show make a comeback, and possibly a rumor that there could be a Daredevil in the next Spider-Man movie. Apart from that he hasn’t been much of a concern as the next phase of Marvel really doesn’t appear to have much of a place for him.
That’s too bad really since Daredevil has proven to be a favored character among fans and he does bring a few very interesting bad guys with him as well as one truly messed-up relationship that introduced another character that is just as awesome. To see characters such as Elektra and Bullseye back on the screen would be great since hopefully their next representation would be accurate enough that they might win over the fans and really make an impact. It does bear saying however that in a world of super-powered heroes and villains that Daredevil does have an upper limit. His fighting skills and ability to get around without sight does make him unique, but as Octavio Karbank of CBR has shown, Daredevil has been beaten down by other heroes throughout the years that some claim he could defeat. Honestly it all comes down to what the writers are willing to put into a project when it comes to what happens in the story and how the hero comes through, but given that the MCU is currently pursuing movies and shows that are featuring super-powered heroes it’s likely that Daredevil has been tabled mostly because he is the type of hero that sticks mostly to Hell’s Kitchen and he is in a completely different class than many of those that the MCU is currently banking on. There are still plenty of heroes in his class and enough to continue his story line, but perhaps at this time Marvel is more interested in the mid to top-tier heroes that are going to provide a much more engaging story for the fans considering that their range is far beyond one given area. If there’s a serious downside to Daredevil it’s that he doesn’t really venture out of Hell’s Kitchen as much as people might like, given that this is the territory that he watches over. Daniel Kaszor of the National Post has more on Daredevil you might want to read up on.
To that effect, people have become far more enamored of heroes that cover a wider range and therefore have a much more interesting story to tell. Maybe one day the MCU will include Daredevil, but it doesn’t sound as though it will be anytime soon.