Are We Ever Going To See a Jason Bourne 6?

There appears to be an interest in bringing a sixth Jason Bourne movie to light, but when that will happen is kind of hard to say since coming up with a sound story that might carry the famed spy forward and give him something worthwhile to do might be difficult. The initial three movies gave him a purpose and reason to first figure out who he was and why he was being hunted, while the fourth movie went off track with Jeremy Renner playing another spy that was having issues with the agency that had trained him. Then Jason Bourne came back for another movie, and from there it’s been kind of difficult to predict just where he should end up. One thing about his story is that everyone that’s had something to do with, or at least close to everyone, has either been killed, arrested or has figured that things are at a point where they don’t need to be taken any further. Of course, there was an opening to do something with another storyline by the end of the fifth movie, but so far nothing has been pushed forward and it’s been understood that if Bourne did return it wasn’t going to be anytime soon. Plus, there’s the idea of whether or not Matt Damon even wants to come back to the role, which would be a huge sticking point that would push or derail the franchise.
Then there’s the idea of bringing Renner back, and possibly creating a story in which he and Damon would somehow cross paths. That might be interesting since it was established that what was being done to Bourne was just the tip of the iceberg and that there was a lot more digging to do that would uncover far more than Treadstone. A couple of TV series were attempted but went nowhere quickly as they were canceled not too long after they’d been started. As of right now, the feeling is that Bourne definitely belongs on the big screen, but bringing him back could take a lot of convincing and it could be that the story might have to be given a swift kick in the rear in order to really get it moving. There might be something that lies in the past that would be possible to bring forward and use in an effort to push a future storyline, or possibly something, a shared interest, that would allow Damon and Renner to come together as a duo to expose the truth behind the system that created them and reveal how deep the conspiracy goes. That feels unlikely since keeping some secrets, especially the deepest ones, feels like something that various people would do just about anything for as it’s been seen in the past. But if that’s how the story needs to go, then perhaps it’s time for an epic Bourne movie that would pop the lid on just about everything and make it clear where the program started, what it was really meant for, and how deep the corruption really goes.
Bourne has been one of the most popular spy movies in the world in recent decades, as he’s been right up there with James Bond in terms of popularity at times, but the fourth movie nearly killed that interest as it felt like a detour from the original idea. But when Bourne returned it felt as though it had been too long and there was too much rust around the edges for critics to really get into it. Fans enjoyed the movie, which could mean that a sixth movie could be getting kicked around the writer’s room at this point with someone looking to create a storyboard of it in order to visualize just what will happen, what should happen, and how it will all come together. If Bourne goes past a sixth or seventh movie though it does feel as though it might start to suffer the same issue that the Bond movies have in the past, a serious sense of fatigue that is only offset by the rabid demands of the fans that want to see more. One would think that people might want to see something new, something innovative, and something that might benefit from new and up and coming actors that haven’t come close to aging out of certain roles. But that would be expecting a lot it feels since a lot of people are apparently okay with seeing those that are leaning into their 50s and 60s playing roles that are usually better off being handed to those that are in their 20s and 30s.
So long as actors such as Renner and Damon can complete these roles though, it’s likely that we’ll continue to see them in such roles, but one has to think that after a while it’s going to be a little tough accepting that they’re still fit enough to be the badasses that people have come to know them as.