Are We Ever Going to See a Schitt’s Creek Movie?

Time could be the only thing that might stop Schitt’s Creek from getting a movie since it has to do with getting something rolling at the moment. While creator Dan Levy might want to take this idea and roll with it the fact is that it does sound as though he’s just fine with how the show ended it’s six-season run, and could possibly decide to just let this opportunity pass on by. For fans of the show, this might be a subject that would divide a lot of them since the ending was nicely capped off with David’s wedding and the fact that the family went their separate ways. An idea to bring them back together wouldn’t be that big of a deal, but it might feel as though it wouldn’t quite fit since a happy ending is something that many people want to see and yet, even when they do they tend to want more. This is typically when a story needs to be left alone and to the imagination since otherwise revisiting it can serve to do little but continually break it down in a way that cheapens the ending that was earned over a period of time. In the case of Schitt’s Creek, it’s very possible that this could happen since things were left in such a manner that it’s easier to think that the family simply went their separate ways and were prosperous and happy from that point on.
If this idea did go through then it might need to be done soon in order to make certain that everyone would be willing and able to participate since after too long it might not make as much sense, and with as many celebrities that have been passing away in recent years, it might be that some folks won’t be with us that long. Eugene Levy is in his 70s at this point and as horrible as it might sound there’s a good chance in the next five to ten years that he might not be around. It’s also possible that he will be, which is hopeful since he’s a great actor and it feels as though he might have more to offer. But the idea is that the quicker this could be done, the better since waiting too long could very well knock the idea out of the running for a few reasons. One of those is that people might finally acclimate to the idea of not seeing anything else come from the show, and the other is simply the time it would take to get everything set and moving. Dan Levy sounds like he’s on the fence with it at the moment, and the shove it might take to get him off and running might never come or it might have already happened and it will be a matter of time before such a thing is announced.
But really, why? It would be one thing if the show ended on a cliffhanger that didn’t leave anyone happy and really needed some form of closure to make everything turn out the way it needed to. When a tale is given a happy ending though it feels quite unnecessary to continue it in any way, shape, or form since it’s stating that the perfection it reached just wasn’t enough and someone had to go and tinker with it in a way that might be successful and attain an even more perfect story, or simply putter out and ruin the idea for a lot of people. Thankfully the show will likely be what people remember if a movie did come out and bombed in a big way, but it still feels like a rather sour note to go out on if such a thing happened. But if a movie were to come out and be successful it still feels as though it might be an add-on that’s not really needed since to be certain, the knowledge of the direction that each character is taking is enough, the happiness they’ve found is great, and the story is at a place where it really doesn’t need any further addition. There are times when it’s best to let the story stop, even if in the minds of the fans it will never end. This allows for the imagination to flow and the fans to come up with their own ideas concerning what will happen with the characters moving forward, and how life might treat them from that point on. Otherwise, if there was a movie made there would be fans stating that this is what it is, this is a concrete idea no matter how good or bad it is, and then there would be fans stating that this is all theoretical and didn’t really mesh with the show. It’s that hard to please people, which is why Dan Levy should give some real and honest thought to whether this movie is needed or not.