Are We Going To See a Big Mouth Season 5?

It’s sounding as though we’re going to definitely see a fifth and even a sixth season of Big Mouth since the idea has continued to roll along and the fifth and sixth seasons were already being talked about before season 4 was unveiled and set loose. Those that have been watching the show are no doubt going to be psyched to learn that there are at least two more seasons coming, especially since Netflix has a reputation for canceling shows after people really get used to them. At this time there’s no word as to a cancelation, which is good for the fans since they’ve grown to like the quirky nature of the show and have obviously responded in a big way as the rigors of puberty and growing up have been captured within the show in several ways that have kept people entertained and able to relate to the characters. Asking how this show gained any traction is kind of a silly question since people go in for humor of all sorts and anything that’s inherently juvenile and reminds them of their youth in any way has a good shot of becoming a fan favorite. Then again, anything that’s just crazy enough and features characters that people enjoy is bound to be just as successful.
Big Mouth is undoubtedly one of the most cringe-worthy shows on Netflix at the moment since the content is enough to give a lot of people reason to speak out against it, and as a result, many people would be willing to defend it since there are a lot of parallels with the show and how kids are living their lives today. Quite a few people can and have said that the show is highly controversial and is something that is far more offensive than many shows have ever been, but yet it’s still pushing forward and people are still going to watch it because, well, reasons. Anxiety is a huge issue with a lot of folks these days and it could be that since season 4 appears to be dealing with anxiety in a big way that it could be partly why a lot of viewers could be pumped to see what the show has to offer and have likely binge-watched entire season as of now. Nothing fuels anxiety like watching a show about anxiety that can explain your own anxiety but not really because now you’re an adult and different and stronger anxieties, right? It makes sense in a way, about as much sense as the show makes but in a much more realistic way.
One can only imagine what’s going to be covered in season 5 and if we’ll see the main characters enter high school at one point. Eighth grade is just one step away after all and one can only imagine what high school is going to offer up in terms of plots and possibly new characters since the life of a high school freshman has long been the kind of experience that many people tend to remember in many different ways. The current cast will be kept around with a few new voices coming in season 5 apparently, and as of now there isn’t one set storyline that’s going to be followed but it does sound as though plenty of ideas are currently being floated but Ayo Edebiri will be coming back as the voice of Missy after the season 4 switch from Jenny Slate to Ayo. Many people are still willing to argue about this but the fact is that quite a few are perfectly okay with the switch, so whatever works, works. Big Mouth hasn’t been without some form of controversy since it started up, whether it was about the overall content or something else that had to do with the show, but the transition from Jenny Slate to Ayo Edebiri was one that many people feel was needed, while others might fight and still state that the best actor for the job should be the one that gets it. It’s an argument that’s still ongoing, even as the show has continued to push forward, and in all honesty, it’s one that has kind of been won by the woke crowd at this time.
In any case, Big Mouth is going to be around for a while as seasons five and six will begin shooting at some point and we’ll get to see the cast continue to live out their strange but compelling lives as the show continues to get weirder and possibly darker with a comedic lean that’s still bound to keep people entertained and wanting more. To be certain, it’s not the most well-adjusted show on Netflix or anywhere for that matter, but this could be one of the reasons why people feel drawn to it in the first place.