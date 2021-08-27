Are We Going To See a Live-Action Bad Batch In MandoVerse?

It would be a little bit presumptuous to say that we should have expected a live-action Bad Batch to come along after the first season on Disney+. The animated series went out with something that wasn’t quite a bang but definitely wasn’t a whimper as Clone Force 99 managed to escape from the fiery turned watery destruction of Tipoca City on Kamino, and it was revealed that one of the Kaminoan scientists was taken by the Empire to perform ‘experiments’. With that in mind it’s very easy to think that there might be a reason to expect that a crossover might come along at some point, and it’s even interesting to realize that Temuera Morrison, who will be taking on the role of Boba Fett in The Book of Boba Fett later this year, will play the roles of the Bad Batch since despite being different from the other clones, Clone Force 99 are still clones that were spawned from Jango Fett’s DNA. But there is another matter that might need to be addressed before anything else can be rolled out, and it’s not necessarily how this would fit in with the Ahsoka or Obi-Wan Kenobi series.
Would Omega be headed to the live-action version as well? She did become a part of the Bad Batch after all, and it would be kind of interesting to see her all grown up and still technically older than her genetic big brothers. But that’s a question that isn’t being answered at the moment since even when she hooked up with the Bad Batch it felt as though there was a small but noticeable aura of sadness that hung around Omega, as though she couldn’t quite fit in all the way with her companions. It didn’t even have that much to do with being far from developed as opposed to the clones, who were designed to age and develop quicker. There was a great deal of innocence to Omega that was stripped away during the course of the season, and it’s fair to think that even if she did stay innocent, she was a much harder individual than she’d been before taking off with Clone Force 99.
There’s also the matter of Crosshair and how well the final meeting is going to go with his former companions since the deadly and surly sniper is fully bent on serving the Empire, even though they’ve shown him no such loyalty. Transferring that over to a live-action show feels as though it would turn the program into a very raw and emotionally-driven story that fits in just fine with the rest of the tales that are waiting to be told. Lucasfilm is doing a great job thus far when it comes to their live-action and animated series and the fan reaction is a great way to gauge this since The Mandalorian and even the mention of series such as The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and Obi-Wan are getting people jazzed to see more. While the gathered series might not have the chance to make as much as the sequel trilogy, just guessing at the moment, it’s still easy to think that they’re generating far more interest.
One could say that bringing in Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni was by far and large one of the best ideas ever for The Mandalorian, since now everything that’s come along has been met with a wave of excitement that hasn’t happened since the Clone Wars and Rebels were still coming out with new episodes. It’s also fair to say that several characters from those two shows might hopefully end up with a cameo or a recurring part in the several series that are happening in the next year or two. There’s so much to look forward to at this point that The Bad Batch is likely to be one more success among the rest of them, but there are characters that would be nice to see in live-action if it could happen, such as Hera, Cid, and even Vice Admiral Rampart, just to name a few. We’ve already seen Fennec Shand in live-action, and Ming-Na Wen is coming back reportedly, so hopefully a crossover does happen at one point or another. It might even be nice to see if Cad Bane can be brought in, though the timing would have to be just right.
The Bad Batch initially felt as though it would be just another animated story that stemmed from the Clone Wars, but the story quickly took on a life of its own and managed to keep rolling forward without really stepping on any toes, or at least as few as possible. It’s bound to be interesting to see what will happen with a second season and a possible live-action version that could be just as impressive if not more so.