Are We Going to See a Star Wars Spinoff for Rey?

So it’s obvious that whatever is said in Hollywood is hardly ever binding these days since if you can recall Daisy Ridley was heard to say that she was done with Star Wars after episode 9. But it would seem that per Beatrice Verhoeven of The Wrap that she is up to coming back, she just had no inclination of what might happen once the saga ended. At this point it does sound as though Rey might be making a return to the big screen eventually, but obviously not for a while since the next movie is said to be taking place five years after the events of Rise of Skywalker. One can only imagine what we’ll see after five years of development, but it does seem evident that Rey will be seeking out and training Force-users to replenish the ranks of the Jedi, and as you can well enough guess if there are Jedi then there will be Sith, or at least dark Jedi that will oppose her since the ideologies don’t necessarily work without one another.
It’s even been hinted that John Boyega and Oscar Isaac will return for supporting roles as well, as per Christian Bone of We Got This Covered. What we could possibly see in 2024, if not sooner, is that Rey has taken on the role of Jedi Grand Master, an opposing force has risen to challenge her, and possible a new galaxy-wide calamity has occurred in which Generals Cameron Poe and Finn will need her and the Jedi to help out. How the Star Wars universe will shape up around that time is kind of hard to say since there are still so many working parts that have yet to really be sorted out and there are many things that could happen in the meantime. While Palpatine is gone there are bound to be some individuals out there to follow the Sith way and try to make it work yet again, and there will almost always be students that will be willing to disagree with a teacher on certain principles and ideas that could possibly split them apart. But it’s also fair to say that Rey might be a much different teacher than Luke, and could possibly find ways around losing students or even manage to come up with a way to solve the problem beforehand. Again, it’s hard to say right now since the future is still a ways off, but it does sound as though it could be interesting enough to keep talking about for the years to come.
Another interesting fact is that there could be an eventual love interest for Rey, though it would be hard to say who that might be since when it comes to Poe and Finn it’s a bit obvious that she cares deeply for both of them but there’s nothing more than that between them. There are a lot of ideas that could possibly work if the writers would be given a bit of leeway and some of the EU material was allowed to be brought forward and used in a manner that could possibly benefit the story. I’ve talked about it more than once, but the Yuuzhan Vong war would be a galaxy-spanning incident that might bring about another trilogy that could upend the very fabric of Star Wars and usher in another legion of fans that would love to see such an idea take root. It’s likely that this won’t ever happen since the story came and went in the books, but it was a serious way to shake up the entire galaxy and it did force a few key characters to be lost in the heat of battle. If Disney is looking for a way to shake things up then a standalone movie with Rey could be a great way to bring in a new era to the Star Wars franchise that could change things for good and possibly appease fans on both sides of the line as it would bring something new and strive to keep what’s already been established. The old is for the most part gone as Han, Leia, and Luke are no longer a main part of the story moving forward. But Chewie, Lando, C-3PO, and R2-D2 are still around, so it could work.
Imagine a new group of Jedi that would be thrust against a threat that comes from beyond the Unknown Regions and is able to stand toe to toe with the Force-using warriors in a way that is hard to understand but is absolutely lethal and undeniably dangerous? It’d be great if Disney would realize just how much material from the EU is just begging to be used, and how much of it could actually be adapted to the story line that’s already been set. Rey could be the link to something great that might finally take place, and a story that might really shake up Star Wars in a huge way.