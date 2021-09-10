Arese Ugwu’s ” The Smart Money Woman” Comes To Netflix

When author Arese Ugwu thought about writing Smart Money Woman, she was not looking to create a bestseller. Ugwu was just leveraging her financial background to break down money without so much of the jargon.”Why not write something for women like me who want to live a good life but don’t want to be poor?” Ugwu asked. In The Smart Money Woman: An African Girl’s Journey to Financial Freedom, Ugwu, who we’d call Africa’s very own Suze Orman, tackles topics such as being broke, debt, setting concrete goals around money, building solid networks, and playing the long game. In an interview with Channel’s Television, Ugwu said of her book: “ My book is basically marrying things that African millenials love, which is a lifestyle. It’s fictional, so every African woman can see themselves in each character, but each chapter also has ‘Smart Money’ lessons and exercises.”
Ugwu’s book has gone on to become a continental bestseller, whose popularity keeps rising by the day. Its readers have nothing but good reviews for Ugwu. Edesiri Imonieroh gave the book five stars, and wrote: “The book indirectly points out the power of relationships as to money habits. I put it this way; “walk with 4 financially lousy friends and you would be the 5th one. If your inner circle contains strong-minded individuals with strength of character and spirit, you would definitely become like them. Tsola was a turnaround for Zuri, her company’s sign up for the conference turned her finances around, her new mentor strengthened her financial life and her inner circle got influenced and transformed because of her new association and wake-up call.” Following the book’s success, in 2020, it was adapted into a 13-episode television series, that will soon make its way to Netflix. Smart Money Woman is but one of Netflix’s Nigerian content, most of which are steered by Ebony Life TV founder, Mo Abudu.
Meet The Cast Of ‘Smart Money Woman’
Actress Toni Tones plays the role of Lara on Smart Money Woman. Born Gbemi Anthonia Adefuye, Toni Tones got her start in acting as Beverly in Deadline. She’s since appeared in several shows including King of Boys: The Return of the King, which is one of Netflix’s African Originals, and earned herself an African Movie Academy Award Nomination. Asked what she loves about her character, Tones says, “ Lara is very no-nonsense. She’s extremely intelligent, she’s an Oil and Gas executive, and she kicks a** at her job. She is an amazing daughter, friend, and sibling. I love her.” Osas Ighodaro plays the role of Zuri. The Nigerian-American actress’s career dates all the way back to 2006 and includes films such as Merry Men: The Real Yoruba Demons, Gbomo Gbomo Express, and Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story. On television, she has appeared on shows such as Meet the Browns and MTV Shuga. On her character, she says, “ I’m grateful to bring her to life in this amazing project. When I first booked the opportunity, I immediately connected with Zuri, on a personal level, familywise, workwise, financial-wise, and relationship-wise.”
Born to a retired banker and a medical doctor, Ini Dima-Okojie plays the role of Tami on the televised version of ‘Smart Money Woman’. Ini began her career by appearing on Taste of Love, Nigeria’s very first soap opera. On how she feels about her character, she says: “ I particularly love Tami because she’s light. I think, to a large extent, she’s the heart of the show, every time she pops on the screen, she makes you smile. She is full of life.” Lala Akindoju plays the role of Adesua, a lawyer. The actress has been on the screens since 2005 and is credited for appearing in several works, including Dazzling Mirage, The CEO, and Fifty. She says of her character: “ Adesua is a lawyer, a very successful lawyer. Her career is doing very well. She belongs to this tribe of women who are friends, who share everything, but, she doesn’t share everything with them, especially concerning her marriage. Her marriage is nothing like how she makes it look.”Last but not least, the last of the main cast is Ebenezer Eno, who plays the role of Ladun. Eno has appeared in several works such as All Shades of Wrong, Last Days, and E.V.E. On her character, Eno says: “ I think my character is absolutely fantastic. I love her. Ladun is a real-life baby girl. She has a good heart and a strong spirit. She’s just fabulous. I have to really love her.”
A September 16th Netflix Debut
Most recently, it was revealed that Smart Money Woman will be coming to Netflix, and fans of the book couldn’t be more excited. Arese Ugwu couldn’t contain herself when she shared the news through her Instagram. “It’s such an incredible blessing to see characters I created in my book brought to life by some of the most talented actors in Nollywood…Like actual superstars… Wild! Now we get to showcase our hard work on a global stage. God is amazing.” The author wrote. Cast member Lala Akindoju also shared the news through her Instagram, happy to be joining a global stage. “ Just look at the beautiful cast of The Smart Money Woman TV series. I am really proud of everyone in this photo and the work they put into bringing this show to life, even from the audition stage, and trust me, we had series of auditions. Get ready to watch these beautiful people from the 16th of September on Netflix. Set your reminders and tell everyone you know. Also, look out for our billboards around the city of Lagos. Oya tag your fav!”
The excitement by the cast and the book’s author is clear, as more African content keeps finding its way to the global streamer. Most recently, it was revealed that South Africa’s Blood & Water will be returning for a second season. Given the good reception of the book and the series, it is likely that the world, too, will fall in love with not only the characters and the African butter they bring to the table but also the message the show stands for: financial freedom.