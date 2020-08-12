Becoming a lawyer is something that most people would consider a tremendous accomplishment, however, Ari Melber didn’t just stop there. Now famous for his work as a journalist, Ari has taken his love of the law and transformed it into a successful career as a legal correspondent. Ari has become well-known for his interviewing skills and his ability to break down the facts. His show, The Beat with Ari, has become one of the most popular programs on MSNBC. His passion for his work and his compassion for others are what has truly set him apart and earned him the respect of countless people. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Ari Melber.
1. He Studied Law At Cornell
The fact that Ari isn’t a traditional journalist is frustrating to many people who feel like he isn’t really qualified to deliver the news. But while he didn’t follow the same path as other people in his line of work, his journey is still very impressive. After earning a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Michigan, he went on to study law at Cornell University.
2. He’s An Emmy Award Winner
Traditional journalist or not, Ari Melber knows how to get the job done. His combination of skill, hard work, and dedication have proven to be unstoppable. In 2016, he won an Emmy Award for the reporting he did on the Supreme Court. He was also nominated for an Emmy in 2020.
3. He Loves To Go Hiking
Ari spends a lot of time at work, but when he does get a little time off he likes to spend it outdoors. Even though he lives in the city, sometimes he just likes to get away from it all. Going on adventures in nature is one of his favorite things to do and he really enjoys going hiking.
4. He’s Divorced
For the most part, Ari is is very private about his personal life but we do know that was married to Drew Grant from 2014 to 2017. Grant works as a pop culture writer and according to her bio on Forbes.com, “I spent the last six years at The New York Observer as A&E Editor. I’ve written for Maxim, Cosmopolitan, Decider and RealClearLife.com among others.” The couple didn’t have any children together.
5. He Worked On John Kerry’s Campaign
Some people may be under the impression that Ari wasn’t involved in the political world until he started working in the news industry, but that’s not true at all. Ari got his first real taste of the political world when he worked on John Kerry’s presidential campaign in 2004. When Kerry lost the election, Ari enrolled at Cornell to earn his JD.
6. He Was In An Episode Of House Of Cards
Most of Ari’s on camera experience comes from the work he does as a TV journalist, and he doesn’t have any dreams of becoming an actor. However, he did get the chance to have a bit of a Hollywood moment. In 2015, he made an appearance in an episode of the Netflix series, House of Cards.
7. He’s Originally From Seattle
If you didn’t know any better, you’d probably think Ari was a native New Yorker. Living in the city has become a huge part of his identity and he seems to feel right at home Brooklyn. However, he isn’t actually from the east coast at all. Ari was born and raised in Seattle, Washington.
8. He’s A Writer
Ari has become an on screen fixture in the homes of millions of people across the country. However, his work on TV isn’t the only way he likes to deliver the news. Ari is also a writer who has contributed to several major publications including The Nation and The Atlantic.
9. He Loves Music
Ari is a big music fan and he specifically enjoys listening to hip-hop. Throughout his career, Ari has become well-known for incorporating rap lyrics into his reports. Even many of his Instagram captions reference lyrics to popular rap songs. He has also built great relationships with several rappers including 50 Cent, Common, and Fat Joe.
10. If He Were A Rapper He’d Collaborate With Lauryn Hill
Ari loves rap so much that he’s always thought about who he would collaborate with if he were a rapper himself. He told XXL, “I would either collaborate with Lauryn Hill, where she could do the hook and some verses and we could try to do something that is truthful but also spiritual because I think those are the songs that are most timeless…”