Arian Moayed has been in the entertainment industry for almost 20 years, but in some ways it feels like he’s been around for much younger. The amount of success he’s achieved in 17 years is more than some people will ever see in a lifetime. His natural ability to captivate audiences has resulted in him being well-known and well-respected all over the world. Most people will recognize Arian best from his roles in shows like Madam Secretary and Succession. Now Arian has another role on the horizon that will likely earned him lots of recognition. He will be a cast member in the upcoming TV series Inventing Anna and viewers can’t wait to see him in action. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Arian Moayed.
1. He Was Born In Iran
Arian was born in Iran, but he relocated to the United States with his family when he was very young after the Iranian Revolution. He was raised in the Chicago area and attended Glenbrook South High School. In addition to Engish, Arian is also fluent in Persian.
2. He Has Been On Broadway
Most people are familiar with Arian’s on screen resume, but many may not be familiar with the fact that he’s also had a very successful theater career that includes stints on Broadway. In 2011, he earned a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Play.
3. He Is A Writer And Director
Arian is a natural when it comes to lighting up the screen, and that’s true whether he’s in front of the camera or behind it. He loves telling stories from all angles and also has experience as a writer and director. Most notably, he wrote and directed four episodes of The Accidental Wolf in 2020.
4. He Studied At Indiana University
After high school, Arian decided he wanted to get out of Illinois for a little. He enrolled at Indiana University where he majored in theater/drama. While there, he also met director,Tom Ridgley. In 2002, he and Tom moved to New York City to pursue their careers.
5. He Is A Husband And Father
The world may see Arian as a multi-talented entertainer, but at home he is simply known as a husband and a father. He and his wife, Krissy Shields, have two children together. Krissy is also an actress who is best-known for being in a handful of episodes of As the World Turns.
6. He Is The Co-Founder Of Waterwell
Arian is the co-founder of Waterwell Theater Company along with his good friend, Tom Ridgley. According to the company’s website, “Waterwell is a civic-minded theater company. Through entertainment and arts education, we hope to inspire audiences and students to change their lives and the world in which they live.” Waterwell was founded in 2002.
7. He Loves Interacting With Fans On Social Media
Arian doesn’t have the largest social media following and he isn’t the most active user, but he does like to use his online presence as a way to better connect with his fans. Twitter is the platform he uses the most and it’s very common to see him responding to tweets from fans.
8. He Has Been In 3 Law & Order Series
Of course ever actor wants to be cast in a recurring or main role, but guest appearances can be good, too. Over the course of his career, Arian has appeared in some pretty popular series and he is no stranger to the Law & Order franchise. He has been in Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, and Law & Order Criminal Intent.
9. He Enjoys Watching Movies And Shows
Several of the actors we write about have mentioned that they don’t watch a lot of movies or TV shows in their free time. Some of them don’t even own TVs at all. To these people, watching movies and shows feels a little too close to work to ever be truly relaxing. Arian doesn’t appear to feel that way, however. He enjoys watching movies and during the pandemic he has spent a lot of time at home watching movies with his family.
10. He Isn’t Shy About Sharing His Political Views
Politics is one subject that lots of people tend to shy away from. Especially due to the fact that politics have been more tense than usual in recent years. Arian, on the other hand, isn’t afraid to let his political views be known and he has openly shown his support for president Joe Biden. He also made it a point to use his social media presence to remind people of the importance of registering to vote.