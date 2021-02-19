Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Arian Moayed

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Arian Moayed

29 seconds ago

Arian Moayed has been in the entertainment industry for almost 20 years, but in some ways it feels like he’s been around for much younger. The amount of success he’s achieved in 17 years is more than some people will ever see in a lifetime. His natural ability to captivate audiences has resulted in him being well-known and well-respected all over the world. Most people will recognize Arian best from his roles in shows like Madam Secretary and Succession. Now Arian has another role on the horizon that will likely earned him lots of recognition. He will be a cast member in the upcoming TV series Inventing Anna and viewers can’t wait to see him in action. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Arian Moayed.

1. He Was Born In Iran

Arian was born in Iran, but he relocated to the United States with his family when he was very young after the Iranian Revolution. He was raised in the Chicago area and attended Glenbrook South High School. In addition to Engish, Arian is also fluent in Persian.

2. He Has Been On Broadway

Most people are familiar with Arian’s on screen resume, but many may not be familiar with the fact that he’s also had a very successful theater career that includes stints on Broadway. In 2011, he earned a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Play.

3. He Is A Writer And Director

Arian is a natural when it comes to lighting up the screen, and that’s true whether he’s in front of the camera or behind it. He loves telling stories from all angles and also has experience as a writer and director. Most notably, he wrote and directed four episodes of The Accidental Wolf in 2020.

4. He Studied At Indiana University

After high school, Arian decided he wanted to get out of Illinois for a little. He enrolled at Indiana University where he majored in theater/drama. While there, he also met director,Tom Ridgley. In 2002, he and Tom moved to New York City to pursue their careers.

5. He Is A Husband And Father

The world may see Arian as a multi-talented entertainer, but at home he is simply known as a husband and a father. He and his wife, Krissy Shields, have two children together. Krissy is also an actress who is best-known for being in a handful of episodes of As the World Turns.

6. He Is The Co-Founder Of Waterwell

Arian is the co-founder of Waterwell Theater Company along with his good friend, Tom Ridgley. According to the company’s website, “Waterwell is a civic-minded theater company. Through entertainment and arts education, we hope to inspire audiences and students to change their lives and the world in which they live.” Waterwell was founded in 2002.

7. He Loves Interacting With Fans On Social Media

Arian doesn’t have the largest social media following and he isn’t the most active user, but he does like to use his online presence as a way to better connect with his fans. Twitter is the platform he uses the most and it’s very common to see him responding to tweets from fans.

8. He Has Been In 3 Law & Order Series

Of course ever actor wants to be cast in a recurring or main role, but guest appearances can be good, too. Over the course of his career, Arian has appeared in some pretty popular series and he is no stranger to the Law & Order franchise. He has been in Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, and Law & Order Criminal Intent.

9. He Enjoys Watching Movies And Shows

Several of the actors we write about have mentioned that they don’t watch a lot of movies or TV shows in their free time. Some of them don’t even own TVs at all. To these people, watching movies and shows feels a little too close to work to ever be truly relaxing. Arian doesn’t appear to feel that way, however. He enjoys watching movies and during the pandemic he has spent a lot of time at home watching movies with his family.

10. He Isn’t Shy About Sharing His Political Views

Politics is one subject that lots of people tend to shy away from. Especially due to the fact that politics have been more tense than usual in recent years. Arian, on the other hand, isn’t afraid to let his political views be known and he has openly shown his support for president Joe Biden. He also made it a point to use his social media presence to remind people of the importance of registering to vote.

About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.

Related Posts

Add Comment

The Mortal Kombat Trailer is Here and it’s Pure Awesome
The Books of Blood on Hulu: Review
Analysts Predicts Disney + Will Outsubscribe Netflix Within 5 Years
What We Learned from The Trailer for New HBO Max Show “Generation”
Five Horror Movie Villains That are Oddly Endearing
Its Turns Out Rian Johnson’s Star Wars Trilogy is Still Happening
Zack Snyder Is Developing His Own Retelling of King Arthur
What is the Difference Between Superman’s Blue and Black Suits?
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Arian Moayed
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Casey Diedrick
The Legend Of Zelda Cartoon with Added Vocals From Beavis And Butthead
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Ruslaan Mumtaz
Why Rintrah Deserves a Solo Movie or TV Series
House of M WandaVision
Five Characters From Marvel’s “House of M” We Want To See in WandaVision
Marvel comics: House of M
Top 10 Marvel Comics Storylines You Should Read
10 Marvel Heroes That Actually Act More Like Villains
Anime Hero Match-up: Tanjiro vs. Deku
Five Anime Hero Face-Offs We Want to See
Demon Slayer Season 2
Let’s Talk About That Demon Slayer Season 2 Teaser
Sword Art Online VR
Why We Want a Sword Art Online Style VR MMO
The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf
What We Expect From The Witcher Netflix Anime
No Man's Sky Companion update
What is the No Man’s Sky Companion Update?
Valorant Patch Notes 2.03
Valorant Update 2.03 Patch Notes
Ranking The Five Hardest Pokemon Games of All Time
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Title Update 1.1.2
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Title Update 1.1.2 Patch Notes