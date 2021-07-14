10 Things You Didn’t Know about Ariana Lee

TikTok has made the world a much different place in the past few years, and it’s been a challenge for some people to understand what is happening. The younger generation is all about it, but the older generation remains confused. How are people growing famous by the day after posting a video or photo of their life on the internet? It’s complicated, there’s not really a formula for it, and it just seems to happen to some. Ariana Lee is one of those young people who became famous via TikTok, and it’s time to learn more about her.
1. She is Young
Ariana Lee is young. Of course, most of the people who are becoming more and more famous on the social media platform are, but she does get to say she is a legal adult. She is 21. She was born on July 15, 1999, which means she’s ready to celebrate her 22nd birthday in 2021.
2. She is A California Girl
She was born and raised in California. She’s from a little town called Grass Valley. It’s not the famous California city that so many are, but she did get to grow up on the West Coast, which is often referred to as the Best Coast – by those who don’t get to call Florida home.
3. She is Funny
One of the reasons she’s been able to ascertain so much fame is her comedy. While she is famous for her slow-motion videos and for lip-syncing to songs she enjoys, she is also funny. She posts a lot of content that’s in the comedy genre, and her fans really do seem to enjoy that.
4. She is On Other Channels
She’s not just famous on one social media channel, either. She’s famous on several. She is on channels such as YouTube, SnapChat, and even Instagram. She posts her videos, she does her thing, and she makes it work for herself. She’s done a lot in the past few years in terms of figuring out how to make the most of her career, and it has gone well for her.
5. She Aspires to Teach
Her dream is to teach. She is in college to pursue her higher education, and to become an elementary school teacher. It’s what she’s been looking forward to her entire life. Her desire is to help shape the minds and foster a love of learning in kids who are still learning about themselves and what they want to do in life. This is a dream she’s had for many years.
6. She is One of Three Kids
She knows a thing or two about growing up in a big family, too. She might not have the largest family there is, but she is one of three kids in a family of five. She has a brother and a sister – the best of both worlds. Her sister is Analeese, and her brother is Geno.
7. She Is Not Single
Ariana Lee is not a single woman. She’s been dating a bodybuilder by the name of Robert Carroll for many years now. They had their first date in 2016 – when she was all of 16/17 herself. He is definitely her high school sweetheart, and they are adorable together.
8. She Just Bought a House
She and her boyfriend just bought their first home, and they are so happy to have done so. The social media star posted a photo of her new home on her Instagram page for her fans to see, and she even thanked her fans for being there for her and for allowing her to make this dream come true. It’s a lovely home, and she’s happy to call it her own and to spend her life living there with her boyfriend.
9. She’s Close to Her Family
Ariana Lee is close to her family. She often posts about her sister, and they are funny together. She helps her make videos and post them, and they get a good laugh out of one another. It’s a situation that every parent hopes to see when their kids grow older. The fact that they raised them in a happy house that allows them to grow up so close to one another is a beautiful gift.
10. She Doesn’t Share Too Much
It’s always a treat when a young person who is famous for social media doesn’t share too much about everything in life. Not all the people on social media are good about this. Some share too much to the point that the world knows everything there is to know, and it’s not always the best look. She’s not like that, and she does keep some to herself.