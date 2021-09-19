10 Things You Didn’t Know about Arjun Bijlani

When Arjun Bijlani was growing up, he knew that he would do big things with his life. By the time he was 22, he was already working in film and television, and his career was just getting started. Nearly two decades later, he is one of India’s most famous television and film actors, and he has a massive fan base to prove it. Even those who know him well in India don’t know everything there is to know about the star, and his new fans want to know as much as possible. Here’s everything you didn’t know about Indian superstar Arjun Bijlani.
1. He is an 80s Child
Arjun Bijlani is a Halloween baby born in the 80s. His date of birth is October 31, 1982, which means he’s about to celebrate his last year as a 30-something, and 2022 will bring with him his 40th birthday. It’s a huge birthday, and one that will be celebrated appropriately, we are certain.
2. He is a College Graduate
After attended school at the Bombay Scottish School, Mahim, he enrolled in classes at H.R. College of Commerce and Economics. He spent his entire childhood growing up in Mumbai, India, and he did not go far when it was time for him to enroll in his college courses.
3. He is the Oldest Child
Growing up, he was the oldest child of three. He has a younger brother and a younger sister. His parents raised them in Mumbai. His sister is Rohini, and his brother is Niranjan. They were close growing up, and they remain close to this day.
4. He Lost his Father
No child should ever lose a parent until they are all old and grey and have lived a long, healthy, happy life. There is nothing more devastating to a child than losing a parent, but Arjun and his siblings lost their father when they were still young. He is the oldest child of the three, and he was only 19 when his father died. It was a horrifying time for their family.
5. He is Married
For many years, Bijlani was dating a woman by the name of Neha Swami. They were together for a long time before they made the decision to finally wed. The couple was married on May 20, 2013. They are now the proud parents of a little boy. His name is Ayaan, and he was born on January 21, 2015.
6. He Bought His Wife a Beach House for Their Anniversary
In May of 2021, this couple celebrated 8 years of marriage. As a gift, he tried to purchase her an oceanfront home – what seems like a condo in a high-rise building somewhere lovely – but the plan did not work out in terms of surprising her. He did buy it for her, but he was in Cape Town for work when it was their anniversary, so it was a lot less of a surprise than he intended. Either way, the gesture is lovely.
7. He Fell in Love at First Sight
When this longtime couple first met, it was love at first sight for him. He met the woman who would – unbeknownst to either of them – become his wife in 2013, and he was instantly in love. But, she did not feel the same way. Much to his dismay, she was not keen on dating him, but she was happy to remain friends.
8. His Calls his Wife Simple
Don’t let that fool you. He’s not saying it in a way that is condescending or inappropriate. She is naturally beautiful without trying. She is stunning. She’s simply shy and reserved, and she is someone who is not out there, over the top, or crazy. Those are the things that appealed to him, even if it frustrated him that she would not date him for some time.
9. He is Very Private
Because his wife is reserved, he has become the kind of husband who does his very best to keep his personal life out of the press. There are some things that they cannot help but share – like the fact that they became parents in 2015 – but there are things that he doesn’t share. They keep their life simple and out of the spotlight, and it works well for them.
10. Their Wedding Was a Large One
Despite the fact that Bijlani’s wife is rather reserved, their wedding was a large one. They wed in a traditional wedding, and it involved many of the people in the industry in which he works, and it was a beautiful day. Their friends and family look back on it with affection and excitement.