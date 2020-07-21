10 Things You Didn’t Know about Arjun Rampal

Arjun Rampal is a man who has made a lot of headlines in the past two years, and not just for his work. He’s a famous actor from India, and he’s been in the game for a long time. However, it is his personal life that draws more attention than anything these days. We give him credit for being as quiet and private about it as possible, but that is not an easy task when you are a world-famous actor with a huge fanbase. Either way, we thought we might want to get to know him a bit better, and this is where we begin.
1. He’s From India
Arjun Rampal was born in India. His date of birth is November 26, 1972. He was born in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, India. He grew up here close to his family, and they were multinational. He’s grown up celebrating a little bit of everything, and that’s just fine with him.
2. He’s Got an Important Grandfather
His mother’s father was a very important man in the military. His name is Brigadier Gurdayal Singh. He made history in the military when he designed something called an artillery gun for the Indian Army following their independence. He’s a man many look up to, including his grandson.
3. He Grew Up with His Mother
His parents made the decision to go their separate ways when he was still a child. It was decided he would stay with his mother (we are not sure who made that decision). He went to school where she taught, and then he was accepted into a very prestigious school later. It’s called the Kodaikanal International School.
4. He Went to College
Following his high school graduation in 1990, Arjun Rampal went on to live his life in college. He attended the Hindu College in Delhi. He graduated with a BA in economics. He’s smart, too, because he graduated with honors.
5. He Began Acting in 2001
It was only 2001 when he made his acting debut, and his career took off from there. He’s not looked back since. We might also mention that he is not the only person in his family to take the acting route to make a living. His first could is Kim Sharma, who is one of the most famous actresses in the area.
6. He Was Married
He was a man who was married for more than 20 years when he announced that he and his wife decided to go their separate ways. He was married to a woman whose name was Jesia Mehr. They announced in late May 2018 that they’d decided to separate. He announced 11 months later that he was expecting a child with his new girlfriend, and that baby was born in July 2019. His divorce was finalized in November 2019.
7. He’s a Father
Three times, to be precise. We don’t know how old his daughters are, however. We know that they are both shared with his ex-wife, and that they are a little older. His son is only one as of July 2020, and that was also the first time the world got to see the new baby’s face. He had this baby with his girlfriend of only a year, Gabriella Demetriades.
8. He Had a Club
It was a luxury nightclub in New Delhi called Lap, but he closed it down after only eight years. He had many famous guests, including people like Lady Gaga, but he still chose to shut down the club in 2016 despite it’s massive success.
9. It Took A Year to Meet His Son
When he and his girlfriend welcomed their little boy in July 2019, they chose to keep their son to themselves. It took them a full year to share him, and they did so on his first birthday. The proud dad shared many photos of the little one, and he’s obviously very happy to be raising his son alongside the boy’s mother.
10. His Daughters Adore His Son
His daughters from his first marriage obviously have a lot of love for their parents and their new brother. While we imagine their parent’s divorce was very difficult on them, we can see that they still love their family very much. Part of their brother’s little birthday celebration photo gallery shows the two girls with their little brother and their father, and there is clearly a lot of love. We are glad that things are working out for everyone involved in this situation.