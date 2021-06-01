Army of the Dead VR Experience Trailer Looks Awesome

The VR experience for Army of the Dead might be a little more exciting than the movie for some folks, or it might be every bit as entertaining depending on how people felt about Zack Snyder’s movie since it did get mixed reactions from the audience members. But this type of experience could be what might redeem the idea a bit since VR is pretty popular at the moment and the ability to step into the story as a part of Las Vengeance to help save the living as they try to escape Las Vegas should be something that people can get into. After watching the movie it does feel that there’s more to be told and a story that could allow people to immerse themselves in the world that Zack Snyder attempted to create. The only difference is that in this world there’s bound to be a pretty big waitlist to get in, since the VR experience is only taking place in various cities at this time, with plans to make the attraction available in other areas eventually. One can only imagine the cost that will be incurred to get into this experience as well since between the popularity of the story and the technology it’s fair to say that the cost could be a little more than some folks are willing to pay. Whether it’s worth it or not will be up to the fans that get to take on the experience, but from just a glimpse it looks like it will be a lot of fun and could be one of the most amazing attractions that Vegas has come up with in a while. That’s kind of ambitious, but a VR experience such as this would definitely be interesting as well as exhilarating.
Hearing that there’s a waitlist isn’t surprising at all since for an experience like this people are bound to line up around corners and down avenues just for a start. When people want something it’s not hard to think that they’re going to gather in great numbers for it and wait for as long as it takes to get it. Some of us might just shrug our shoulders and say that it looks awesome, but then walk away and hope that people have fun with it. The movie was enough for some of us, even if there were a lot of plot holes that people are even now trying to explain away. It wasn’t a bad movie really, but upon looking at it after the first run-through, there were a lot of issues with the movie that it feels as though Snyder was trying to sneak by or was perhaps hoping that people wouldn’t notice. There are plenty of fans that are willing to take the movie as it s, and there are those that didn’t think it was that bad even if they did find a lot of the strange and somehow unexplained moments that took place. But one can’t help but think about whether or not some of those issues are going to make it into the VR experience, such as the undead robots, or alpha zombies that will be smarter than the others and perhaps find a way into the taco truck that will be ferrying the players around. Perhaps the undead tiger will make an appearance as well at some point.
The movie was definitely something that raised a few eyebrows since there were moments when the acronym WTF could be definitely be applied vigorously and with the necessary confusion that came from seeing some of the things that Snyder put into the movie. There were zombies that had dried out in the sun and were just waiting for a bit of rain to become active. There were zombies that were hibernating, there were alpha zombies that could move like skilled martial artists, and of course, there was THE alpha, who was the hardest zombie to deal with. Thinking that even a few of these things from the movie could end up in the VR experience is kind of exciting, but if it does then one can imagine that the first few that share their experience are going to spoil it and let everyone know what to expect. It’s kind of unavoidable since those that participate first when the experience opens this summer are bound to be asked what it was like and how much fun it was. The waitlist is already operating at this time and those that are interested might want to think about jumping on since it does sound as though there’s already a pretty big wait to take on this experience. It’s bound to be worth it since taking a look at the trailer makes it evident that people are going to have a good time, especially since it’s so much better than sitting on the couch with a controller.