Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Coronavirus PSA is Worth a Watch

First impression: Arnold Schwarzenegger might be going a little stir-crazy. The second impression of course is that he’s trying to do his part by making sure that people listen up and follow the mandate that California has seen passed when it comes to just staying home and not going out as one might want to. Ellie Hall of Buzzfeed has more to offer on this matter. This mandate has been seen in many different states and while people are still out and about, life has to go on after all, those that don’t need to be out are being cautioned to stay at home and do what they can to practice social distancing and self-quarantine methods so as to avoid spreading the COVID-19 virus. Arnold, who has been embroiled in politics in the past, no doubt has something of an understanding what it means to listen to politicians at this time since he’s been there, done that, and hopefully is understanding why some folks aren’t entirely trusting of their representatives at this point or are somehow following everything they say without question. At this time it’s hard to take anything at face value, even if it’s positive, which is still fairly rare at the moment since more people are of the mind to pay attention to the most dire and negative aspects that are being doled out to keep people scared and ready to shutter themselves inside to help prevent the spread of the virus.
Stay at home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (foreheads). We will get through this together. pic.twitter.com/FRg41QehuB
— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 16, 2020
The only problem with scaring people is that it manages to foster several other negative results such as hoarding, binge-buying, and behaviors that are anything but positive in a time of crisis such as what we have now. Shawn Styles of CBS8 has more to say in regards to this idea. If Arnold and other celebrities are doing anything, it’s to at least help to create a bit of goodwill and reassurance when it comes to staying safe. Protecting others, especially those that are the most at risk, is a priority at this point, since anyone over the age of 50 to 60 is at higher risk to contract the COVID-19 virus and suffer complications from it, as are those with compromised immune systems. At this time it’s best to stay indoors, or find a way to simply stay away in order to keep our loved ones safe and hopefully uninfected. Many people are thankfully taking this advice to heart and are doing as people have asked, staying inside and limiting their time in public in order to avoid being around those that don’t have the benefit of a healthy and fully-functioning immune system to help them through this mess.
Right now the general impression of celebrities is one that varies from person to person since some might believe that the celebrities aren’t doing much and are retreating to their million-dollar mansions to weather the situation and will be well-kept for as long as they need to be, while others believe that they might be just as concerned as anyone about the matter and are doing what they can to help those that are less fortunate. The truth is that both things are happening at this time, as some are in fact taking care of themselves first and foremost, which is pretty natural to be honest, but others are doing what they can to help others and are donating what they can or what they feel is needed to make sure that people are taken care of. Thinking that all celebrities are turning a blind eye to the pandemic at this point is faulty thinking that isn’t helping anyone since it only adds to the negativity. People are doing what they can, offering what aid is possible, and doing what they can to at least help people feel better about the current situation, be they celebrities or average folks. It’s the kind of time in the nation when pulling together is a better option than grousing about the differences between us, though of course it’s far too tempting at times and, as I’ll admit, has happened quite often when a situation arises in which ignorance and stupidity manage to rear their ugly heads. The main goal at this time, and one that is shared by many a celebrity, including Arnold, is assure people that things are still moving forward, and that staying safe is one of the biggest priorities at this time, for everyone. Kalhan Rosenblatt of NBC News has more to add to this subject.
These are after all the kind of times that test humanity in many ways, not the least of which will show just who is capable of meeting the challenge of staying positive and spreading that feeling to others. Those that focus upon the most negative aspects and practice division among people for one reason or another are typically those that are scared, uncertain, and have yet to turn their gaze forward, to where hope still exists. The pandemic will end at some point, and unfortunately not everyone will get to see it. But for those that do, stay safe and keep holding on to hope as we ride this out together.