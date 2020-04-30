Best-known for his role as Ander Muniz on the Netflix show, Elite, Aron Piper is one of Spain’s hottest young actors. Before his work on Elite, he appeared in several other popular Mexican shows including Derecho a soñar and Centro médico. Although he’s only worked on Spanish projects so far, Elite has helped him achieve popularity outside of Spain. Now that his work has been introduced to a wider audience, there’s no doubt that Aron will go on to have a career that knows no borders. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Aron Piper.
1. He Has German Heritage
Aron Piper comes from a pretty diverse background. His father is German and his mother is Spanish. Aron was born in Germany although he has lived a good portion of his life in Spain which is also where Elite is filmed.
2. He Loves Fashion
Aron has a great sense of style. He loves to express his personality through his outfits, and he can usually be scene wearing something unique. He likes to switch things up and go between casual and formal, and he can pull each style together nicely.
3. He Makes Music
Acting is definitely Aron’s top priority, but it appears he could potentially have a career in music as well. At the end of 2019, he posted a video on Instagram that showed him in a studio recording music. He didn’t provide any additional details, but it definitely looks like he is seriously exploring his possibilities as a musician. Needless to say, his fans were definitely excited.
4. He Speaks Three Languages
If you’ve ever tried to learn another language, you know just how challenging it can be. In fact, lots of people give up before they can even finish learning. Fortunately for Aron, that isn’t something he has to worry about. He speaks three languages fluently: English, Spanish, and German. Thanks to his language skills, Aron will definitely have plenty of options when it comes to auditioning for roles.
5. He Doesn’t Reveal Much About His Personal Life
Many celebrities have a tendency to overshare details of their personal lives – especially on social media. But that isn’t how Aron gets down. Despite his fame and his massive social media following, Aron still manages to keep his private life pretty low key. He doesn’t reveal much about what he has going on outside of his work. As Aron’s fame continues to grow, he might decide to start sharing more about himself – something I think his fans will definitely appreciate.
6. He Loves Fan Art
Drawing or painting pictures of their favorite celebrities is a common way for fans to show love. Aron seems to have a sincere appreciation for the fan art created by his followers. He’s been known to post some of his favorite creations on Instagram. Overall, Aron seems to have a strong appreciation for art which is also something that is evident through his social media activity.
7. He’s Drives A Ferrari
If Aron Piper isn’t busy on set or rehearsing for a new role, he’s almost always on the go. He likes to get out and enjoy life. What better place to check out your surroundings than the driver’s seat of a Ferrari? Aron owns a shiny red Ferrari California and it’s definitely a sports car lover’s dream come true.
8. He Loves To Hang Out By The Water
Aron Piper is definitely the type of guy who enjoys spending time outdoors. One of his favorite things to do is hang out by the water and go swimming. Whether a pool or the ocean, Aron seems to love any opportunity he gets to go for a swim.
9. He Smokes
Over recent years, smoking cigarettes has certainly decreased in popularity. Lots of people, especially younger crowds, have helped to undo the perception that smoking is cool. But Aron isn’t the type to follow the crowd. He is a smoker, and has been one for years.
10. He’s A Fan Of Robert Downey Jr.
Even though he’s currently blazing his own trail, Aron definitely acknowledges the talented people who came before him. One of his favorite actors is Robert Downey Jr. Robert has been in the industry for over 40 years and he is the second highest grossing of all-time. If Aron has to look up to someone, Robert Downey Jr. is definitely a good person for him to choose.