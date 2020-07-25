Home
10 Things You Didn't Know about Arryn Zech

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Arryn Zech

Voice actors don’t always get the credit they deserve, but the truth is that animation would not be half of what it is without them. Arryn Zech is a prime example of this. Although you may not recognize her name or her voice, there’s a good chance you’ll recognize her voice. She has had a successful voice acting career that has spanned almost a decade. Arryn’s voice talents have provided her with lots of opportunities. She is best-known for voicing Blake Belladona on the popular series, RWBY. She also has some other projects in the pipeline for later this year and early next year. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Arryn Zech.

1. She Supports Social Justice

Arryn is the type of person who isn’t afraid to speak her mind. She has a large platform on social media and she has used it to raise awareness to the issues that are important to her. She is an advocate for LGBT rights as well as ending racism and other forms of injustice.

2.She’s A Dog Mom

If you’ve ever had a dog you know that there’s nothing like the bond between a person and their pet. Even though dogs and humans can’t talk to each other, they still have an uncanny ability to find understanding. Arryn is a very proud dog mom and she loves her sweet little fur babies.

3. She Accused Her Ex Boyfriend Of Abuse

Arryn Zech was in a relationship with actor, Bob Morley, for about three years before breaking up in 2019. Arryn recently decided to speak out about some of the things she experienced during the relationship. She alleges that Bob was both mentally and emotionally abusive. According to Arryn, Bob essentially bullied her and repeatedly tore her down. She said, “He isolated me from friends and family, claiming things like my best friend wasn’t supportive enough of me or that my dad was jealous of him.”

4. She Has A Degree In Journalism

Although Arryn had spent year studying musical theater, becoming  a voice over actor wasn’t always what Aaryn envisioned herself doing. In fact, she actually studied journalism and earned a bachelor’s degree from the The University of Texas at Austin. If you have a college degree in a field that has nothing to do with your job, you can definitely relate to this reality.

5. She Was Born Spain

Arryn has gotten the chance to experience lots of places throughout her life. She spent most of her life in the United States, but she was actually born in Spain. She eventually relocated to Texas with her family which is where she was raised. However, it is unclear whether or not she speaks Spanish.

6. She Likes To Travel

Arryn is the type of person who likes to stay on the go. On top of living in different places, Arryn has also gotten the opportunity to travel and explore places all over the world. After all, nothing can compare to the feeling that comes with visiting a place you’ve always imagined seeing. Some of the cities she’s been able to visit include Paris, Versailles, Tulum, Stuggart, and Glasgow.

7. She’s Done On Screen Work

Voice acting is what Arryn is best-known for, but she’s also not afraid to get in front of the camera. Throughout her career, she’s earned on screen acting credits as well. In fact, her very first credit was an on screen appearance in the 2011 mini series, The Men Who Stare at Ghosts. 

8. She’s Always Down For An Adventure

If there’s one person whose living their best life, it’s Arryn Zech. She loves a good adventure and she always down to have a nice time with her friends. From things like hiking, exploring, rock climbing, and swimming, you can usually catch Arryn out in the world doing something that she loves.

9. She Was Sexually Assaulted

When revealing the alleged abuse she endured during her relationship Bob Morley, Arryn also opened up about the fact that she had been sexually assaulted while at a convention. When she confided in Bob about this, she was hoping for support from her partner. Unfortunately, though, all he did was accuse her of cheating on him.

10. She’s Bisexual

Arryn doesn’t usually like to reveal much information about her personal life on the internet – and honestly, that’s totally understandable. However, she has shared that she is bisexual. This also became an issue within her relationship with Morley because he felt like her sexual orientation would make her more prone to cheating.


