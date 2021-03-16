Artist Transforms Braun Electric Shaver Into Marvel’s War Machine

If you’ve ever worked in production then you’ll understand a little something about breaking something down into its constituent components, and how everything really has to fit together with the right grooves so that something can become a functioning product. Should one groove or hole be out of whack the entire unit can’t function as it should. It’s easy for a lot of people to admit that when they look at an electric shaver that they might not see how it could possibly become something like the MCU’s War Machine. But those with an engineering degree and a great deal of imagination, not to mention patience, will no doubt be up to the challenge, much like the guy in this video is. Of course, one has to admit that he has to take actions to reassemble and repurpose the individual parts from the razor after taking them apart, and before that he has to conceptualize the finished product, which is bound to trip some people up since there are plenty of people that need a working design to follow so that they don’t get lost somewhere in the process. But the fact that some folks can do this as they go, placing pieces together and reshaping them as needed, is extremely impressive since it takes a lot of practice and a good deal of creativity to make this work.
Having the skill and, this is important, having the tools to make this possible is something that a lot of people would love to have, but the necessity of patience doesn’t always make it possible since being able to sit and put all of these pieces together just doesn’t exist with some folks. Heck, just getting the danged thing apart and not breaking pieces in the process would likely try the mettle of a lot of folks since trying to figure out where the screws are, what can slide off, pop off, and what will break with too much pressure is a constant concern. But once it’s taken apart, then one has to figure out how to put things together and how to adjust various pieces and break them down even further in order to make the desired form take shape. What prompted this individual to turn a razor into War Machine would be an interesting thing to know, since there might have been other characters that he might have thought about. But looking at other videos it’s easily apparent that he’s done this a few times before and is fully capable of creating something that others might not see even given the schematic on how to do it. The way the human mind works is insane sometimes considering that some people can plan things out in their heads and make it work perfectly, while others might need a fully-drawn schematic and a week or two in which to complete the project.
It feels as though he probably does draw up plans to go by, a rendering of what he wants to do perhaps, since thinking that the guy goes by a picture in his head and therefore does all this freestyle would be amazing, not to mention a bit freaky. But if that’s the case then it’s also a little self-defeating unless he can bring those mental plans back up whenever he needs them. Recall in this case doesn’t feel as though it would be perfect unless he’s done this so many times that he’s filed away the most important parts in memory and can access them whenever he wants. That would be another amazing quality since just watching him create War Machine out of a single razor and the various components is enough to say ‘wow’. But trying to keep up with the pieces needed and where they go and how they have to attach and what’s going to come next and in which order is enough to make a lot of people dizzy since just trying to get one portion of this thing made would be something that might cause a lot of people to lose their patience. But this guy makes it look so effortless, at least the parts that we’re allowed to see. It could be quite a bit different in real life, away from the camera, since it could take a great deal of time to make this happen.
Even if it did, it’s still impressive since the level of skill this has to take to first conceptualize the final product and then be so methodical when going about it is simply amazing. This is something that it’s way too easy to be envious of since some people might need to work at such a thing for a long time to even come close to replicating this kind of skill. There’s no doubt that he’s had a lot of practice, and it’s paid off.