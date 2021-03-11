Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Ash Ruder

For Ash Ruder, her audition on American Idol was about much more than the possibility of making it to Hollywood. The moment also served as a chance for her to let go of some things she’s been holding in for a long time. The song she performed was an original she wrote in honor of her father, who struggled with addiction for many years. By the time Ash was done singing, everyone in the room (including her father) had tears in their eyes. Ash not only earned a Golden Ticket to Hollywood, but she also earned a special place in the hearts of everyone who heard her sing. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Ash Ruder.

1. She Comes From A Musical Family

Ash’s father may not have been around as much as she wanted when she was younger, but one thing about him that always stuck with her was his love for music. Her father is a talented musician who can play several instruments and his skill is something she greatly admires.

2. She Is Married

In addition to finding something she loves to do, Ash has also found a person she loves. Ash is happily married to a man named Dylan Ruder. Dylan is an actor and when he came across a casting call for American Idol, he took it upon himself to submit his wife’s application.

3. She Already Has A Big Social Media Following

These days, the amount of followers a person has on social media can easily translate into actual dollars in the real world. Ash’s career is still in its early days, but she already has more than 15,000 followers on Instagram. We’re unable to tell how many of those she had prior to her audition on Idol.

4. She Has Always Been ‘Skeptical’ Of Shows Like American Idol

Most American Idol contestants have dreamed of being on the show for as long as they can remember. Ash, however, has had a bit of a different take on the whole thing. During an interview with ABC 10, she shared hat she’s usually a little skeptical about voice competitions so she never really had much interest in entering them.

5. She Is A Woman Of Faith

In her Instagram bio, Ash refers to herself as a “child of God”. Even though we don’t know the specifics about her religious beliefs, that alone lets us know that her faith plays a very important role in her life. We also know that she grew up singing in church. As the competition gets tougher and tougher, Ash will probably find herself having to lean on her faith often.

6. She Is Good Friends With Another Contestant

When you’re doing something like American Idol, it’s always nice to have people around you who understand what you might be going through. Fortunately for Ash, she has a friend who’s going through the exact same thing. Ash has referred to fellow contestant, Caleb Kennedy, as a “good friend” although it’s unclear how the two know each other. Ash has also met a lot of other cool and talented musicians during the Idol process.

7. She Recorded An Album As A Teenager

Not only has Ash been singing for almost all of her life, but she’s also been around the music industry for longer than many people realize. When Ash was just 13-years-old she recorded an album. Sadly, nothing ever came of the project due to differences between her vision and what the producers saw for her.

8. She Was Shy Growing Up

Ash was brimming with confidence during her American Idol audition, but there was once a time she couldn’t have imagined performing in front of people. She told the Turlock Journal, “Growing up, I was kind of shy performing unless I was around my family. It’s not that those butterflies ever go away, it’s that you have to train them to fly in a line.”

9. She Is A College Student

Ash is very serious about doing what it takes to get where she wants to do. One of the stops on that journey includes college. She currently attends Azusa Pacific University in California where she is in the process of earning bachelor’s degrees in business and music.

10. She Hopes To Inspire Others

Having a parent who has struggled with addiction isn’t an easy thing to deal with, and Ash fully understands the toll it can take. She hopes that her performance on Idol and her experiences with her father can help inspire and empower people who may be in similar situations.

