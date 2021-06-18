Ashley Rickards was only a teenager when she began her journey in the entertainment industry. After making her first on-screen appearance in 2006, she got her first big break in 2011 when she was cast in the hit series Awkward. We all know that growing up in front of the world can be difficult, but Ashley managed to avoid the pitfalls that typically derail young stars. During her time in the industry, she has shown that she is multi-talented and dedicated to her craft. Not only is her resume already full of some great projects, but Ashley has a lot more that she plans to share with the world. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Ashley Rickards.
1. She’s A Florida Native
Ashley was born and raised in Sarasota, Florida which is located in the Tampa Bay area. Although Sarasota is a beautiful place, it’s not somewhere that comes to mind when people think of the entertainment industry. It’s unclear exactly where she lives today, but she is likely somewhere in the Los Angeles area.
2. She’s Been In Music Videos
TV and film roles are typically what come to mind when people think of Ashley’s acting career. However, she has also stepped into the world of music videos. She has appeared in three videos throughout her career. Most notably, she was in the video for The Fray’s hit song “How to Save a Life“. The video now has nearly 230 million views on YouTube.
3. She Has A Very High IQ
Learning new things is something Ashley has always enjoyed, and understanding information has always come easy to her. Ashley graduated high school when she was just 15-years-old. She is also a member of Mensa which is an organization for people with high IQs.
4. She’s An Author
Ashley’s work in the entertainment industry isn’t the only thing she’s accomplished over the years. In 2015, Ashley released a book titled A Real Guide to Really Getting It Together Once and for All: (Really). There’s no information on if she plans to release another.
5. She’s Passionate About Helping Others
There are lots of celebrities who are completely detached from the world around them, but Ashley has never been that type of person. She has always been serious about using her platform to help those in need. In 2011, she worked to create the Project Futures Somaly Mam Foundation which dedicated to raising awareness about human trafficking.
6. She’s A Director
Ashley has spent the majority of her career in front of the camera, but that isn’t the only part of the entertainment industry she’s interested in. She has also explored things on the other side of the camera. She directed two episodes of Awkward and we’ll probably see more do more behind-the-scenes work in the future.
7. She Likes Spending Time Outdoors
Just because Ashley has spent most of her life in Hollywood doesn’t mean that she needs bright lights and expensive events to have a good time. When Ashley has time off from work, she loves being outdoors. She enjoys doing things like four-wheeling, hiking, and swimming.
8. She Struggled With An Eating Disorder
Throughout her life, Ashley has felt pressure to be a certain size and look a certain way. In her younger years, this resulted in her developing an eating disorder that eventually led to her being hospitalized. Fortunately, she was able to overcome the disorder with the help of therapy.
9. She Doesn’t Like Showing Her Feet On Camera
Sorry to all of the feet lovers out there, but you probably won’t be seeing much of Ashley’s feet. She told Taylor Magazine, ” I also don’t like showing my feet on camera so I have socks! When I was younger, I broke my toe. I was five and they put my entire leg up to my thigh in a cast with the toe sticking out. The toe healed wrong and it looks like I have a nasty bunion from wearing awesome shoes.”
10. She’s An Animal Lover
Ashley grew up on a farm where the horses provided pet therapy to children with autism. Her love for animals has stayed with her in adulthood. During an interview with Mensa, Ashley said, “There’s something magical about animals and people. I think there’s that lack of judgement.”