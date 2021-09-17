10 Things You Didn’t Know about Ashley Romans

Ashley Romans is a talented actress. She’s the kind of talent that will result in her becoming a household name before much longer. Right now, she’s playing Agent 355 on the hit FX show “The Last Man,” and she’s making serious waves. Her character is strong, she’s slick, and she’s mysterious. She can do anything and everything at the drop of a hat and make her fans sit back with appreciation at how quickly she can change her persona to get across what her character is meant to get across. Romans is beyond talented, and she’s also someone we think her fans should know better.
1. She Was Inspired by Her Sister
When Ashley Romans was a child of only six, her older sister was cast as Ruth in her school’s rendition of “A Raisin in the Sun”. Young Ashley watched her sister learn lines, act out her part, and she felt an instant connection to the theater. At that moment, she knew precisely what she would spend the rest of her life doing.
2. She Studied Acting
Romans knew at six she would become an actress, and she did not waver in her dreams or adjust her goal. She studied acting in New York City when she was old enough. She attended the Pace University’s School of Performing Arts when she was an undergraduate. She spent her time wisely learning to refine her skills and make the most of her own talent.
3. She Left NYC for LA
Following her college graduation, Ashley Romans made the difficult decision to leave New York. It’s a lovely place to act, but it’s known more for its stage acting and theater than its robust television and movie industry. In short, it’s not Los Angeles. She left NYC and headed for Hollywood to pursue her dreams.
4. She Left Theater for Short Films
When she landed in Hollywood, she made her decision to put theater acting on hold and focus on television. She did some work in short films. She worked on a web series. She did a few things that worked well to earn her a solid reputation in Hollywood, and now she’s where she is.
5. Theater Continued Calling
Despite putting theater aside for a television and movie career, the theater never stopped calling her name. Romans ultimately went back to the stage. She starred in productions that were performed at some of the most famous theaters in all of California. And, when you sit down and you really think about it, who is more talented than a stage actress? It’s difficult. You cannot take just any actor or actress out of Hollywood, put them on a stage, and get their best work. It’s rehearsal for many, many weeks and months followed by one shot to get things right on performance night. There are no additional takes, no quick notes, no time to forget or run lines quickly when you mess up. You either have it, or you don’t. Stage actors are immensely talented in a way many others are not.
6. She’s Critically Acclaimed
Imagine being a young actress who is just getting started, yet you are already critically acclaimed. We don’t know what that’s like, but Romans does. She received the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award for the Lead Performance while she was working on stage. It might not be a Tony (she’ll be nominated one day), but it is a huge deal and she earned it.
7. She Has a Unique Way of Looking at Fear
As a creator, she is someone who knows the ins and outs of fear. When you are a creative person, you are putting your creativity, the inner workings of your mind, and the most personal aspects of yourself out there for the world to see – and you fear what the world will say. Will they hate it? Will they be mean or rude? What if it’s not good enough? Rather than focusing on the fears she has, she tries to trick herself into not being fearful. Essentially, she fakes it. She goes into auditions confident by tricking herself into knowing she can do it. It’s insightful and ingenious.
8. She’s Adamant About All-Around Good Health
While some actors and actresses are focused primarily on their physical health – how good do you look when you are on a television screen? – Romans focuses on all of her health. Her physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual health. She’s wise enough to recognize that one is not more important than the other.
9. She’s Developed Lovely Habits
In keeping with her journey to be as healthy as possible from top to bottom from the inside out, Romans has learned to develop great lifestyle habits. She’s a reader. She prays. She works out. she meditates. She relaxes. She eats well and is healthy. She doesn’t deprive herself, but she also loves the feeling of being healthy.
10. She’s Lovely
We’re assuming here, but give us the benefit of the doubt. We don’t know Ashley Romans personally, but we imagine we’d adore her if we did. She comes across as a confident, lovely, articulate, talented woman who would readily share her healthy recipes, help you bake cookies for fun, and also be your biggest cheerleader on your worst days. She is just lovely.