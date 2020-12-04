10 Things You Didn’t Know about Ashley Spillers

Ashley Spillers is one of those actresses whose face you recognize, but you might have a difficult time remembering her name. She’s been in many different things in Hollywood over the years, but she’s an actress who hasn’t quite reached the top of her game yet. That’s not to say she won’t, though. She has an immense talent that will take her anywhere she wants to go, and we have little doubt she will become a household name for her work. If you’re unfamiliar with the actress, we can help you get to know her a bit more.
1. She’s in Her 30s
She was born in the 80s, which was such a cool decade to be born and raised in. No cell phones or social media made childhood a lot more fun, in our opinion. Her birthday is August 13, 1986, which means she turned 34 in 2020.
2. She’s A Texan
She was born and raised in Houston, Texas. It’s in the southern area of the big state, but its location near the ocean doesn’t make it any less Texas. Everything, as they say, is bigger in Texas, and we imagine that’s where her talent comes from.
3. She’s Thankful
She is a woman who is grateful and thankful for all the people and the moment she has in life. She posted a photo of herself on Instagram on her 34th birthday camping in the California redwoods, and her caption is a lovely paragraph about how fortunate and thankful she is to have everyone in her life, to be here, to be healthy, and to have a life at all. We dig that.
4. She’s Funny
If you have the time to sit back and check out her Instagram profile, we highly recommend you do so. She often posts videos of herself doing things around the house, such a making margaritas, and she’s hilarious. She is just one of those women who makes you feel good, and she’s definitely someone to follow. She’s delightful.
5. She’s Proud of her Family
If there is one thing we can say we learned from checking out her Instagram profile, it’s that Ashley Rae Spillers loves and respects her family. She honors them on Veteran’s Day, she shares photos of her grandfather, and she makes it very clear that she loves and respects those who are part of her family and her life.
6. She’s Got a Sweet Pup
Her pup is Willow, and she shares her darling dog on her social media pages with all of her fans. Willow is a beautiful dog, though we aren’t sure what type of dog he or she is. Willow is, however, clearly very loved, very happy, and enjoying the dog life. Additionally, you know how we feel about dog people. Dog people are the best people.
7. She’s Deep
If you aren’t paying attention, you might just think she’s lighthearted and fun, but she’s pretty deep. She will get into some thoughtful questions in her Instagram captions that make you wonder. She might not mean to make you wonder, but she might be doing exactly that. She has some thoughtful conversations with herself – but to her fans – and it’s something to think about.
8. She Doesn’t Share Too Much
You won’t see her in the tabloids, but that’s a nice thing. You also won’t see too much of her personal life on her social media channels. She likes to share, of course, but she doesn’t overshare or make you feel as if you’re with her every step of the way. That’s a refreshing situation in a world when so many people share too much about everything they’re doing, eating, enjoying, going, whatever.
9. She’s Not Single
As far as we can tell by the small glimpses into her life she gives us, she has a boyfriend. His name is Brian. Whether they are still together seems relatively unknown, but she does share photos of him on occasion – or even a small story or two – on her social media channels. They seem to have a very low-key and chill kind of relationship, which is often the best kind.
10. She’s Honest About Her Feelings
What strikes us as most noticeable about Ashley Spillers is that she is very honest about how she feels. She’s honest about how she doesn’t always feel very pretty or perfect, about how she’s told often that she’s ‘not’ (not this, not that, not what they’re looking for as an actress, etc.), but she also doesn’t seem to let it get to her. She owns who she is and how she feels, and she’s fine with not being the ‘whatever’ everyone else seems to want so many people to be.