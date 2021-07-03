Ashley Zukerman is the type of actor who doesn’t get nearly as much credit as he deserves. However, after spending nearly 20 years in the industry, he’s built up a pretty impressive resume. Many people will recognize him from shows such as The Code, Designated Survivor, and Manhattan. Recently, he has been getting a lot of attention for his role in the upcoming Fear Street franchise. The trilogy will be released on Netflix and it promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Since most of Ashley’s roles have been in TV shows, it’ll be great to see him really tap into the film industry. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Ashley Zukerman.
1. His Parents Are Jewish
Ashley comes from a diverse background and he had a very interesting upbringing. He was born in the United States to a father who is from Israel and a mother who is from Peru (although her background is European). He was raised in a Jewish household although it’s unclear if he still practices the religion as an adult.
2. He Was In An Episode Of Fear The Walking Dead
Ashley over two dozen on-screen credits to his name and along the way he’s gotten the chance to make appearances in some very popular shows. In 2016, he played a character named Will in an episode of Fear the Walking Dead. Even though he was only around for one episode, it was still a cool opportunity.
3. He Has Theater Experience
Most of Ashley’s career has been spent in front of cameras, but that’s not the only place where he’s been able to put his acting talents on display. He has done lots of theater work over the years. Some of his stage credits include This Is Our Youth and As You Like It. Once his on-screen career took off, he decided to put all of his focus on that.
4. He Is Not Afraid To Speak His Mind
There are plenty of people in the world who never say what’s really on their minds out of fear that they’ll ruffle people’s feathers, but Ashley isn’t one of those people. He has used his platform to speak out against racism, police brutality, and other forms of injustice. Ashley has also been very open about his political stance.
5. He Likes To Take Pictures
Being in front of the camera isn’t the only way Ashley likes to express his creativity. He has also spent a good amount of time on the other side of the camera as a photographer. Although taking pictures is just something he does as a hobby, he has a great eye for capturing the beauty that life has to offer.
6. He Is A Private Person
After spending so much time as a professional actor, people would probably expect there to be a lot of information about Ashley on the internet. However, there isn’t. Throughout his entire career, Ashley has kept his personal life away from the spotlight. Not only is he not very active on social media, but he also doesn’t seem to do many interviews.
7. His Sister Is A Well-Known Podcaster
Ashley doesn’t come from a family with a history in the entertainment business, but he isn’t the only one in his family who was drawn to a carer that involves being in the limelight. His younger sister, Wendy, is a well-known podcaster who hosts a shot called Science Vs.
8. He Is Passionate About The Environment
Most people would agree that it’s important to take care of the earth because it’s the only one we’re ever going to get. At the same time, though, there are lots of people who don’t practice what they preach. Ashley, however, is serious about taking care of the environment and he encourages other people to do the same.
9. He Studied Engineering
We weren’t able to find any information on what inspired Ashley to get into acting or when he started, but we do know that he wasn’t always planning on making a career out of it. He attended Monash University where he studied science and engineering, but it appears he left before he got his degree.
10. He Is A Formally Trained Actor
Ashley may have started college focusing on science and engineering, but he eventually decided that acting was what he wanted to do. He underwent training at the Victorian College of the Arts in Australia. In addition to Ashley, the school has a long list of very successful graduates including Nicoe Kidman and Isabel Lucas.