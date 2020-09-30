Ashton Irwin rose to fame nearly a decade ago as a member of the band 5 Seconds of Summer. In the years since the band released its debut album, Irwin has become known all over the world. In addition to the work he’s done with 5 Seconds of Summer, he’s also written songs for other artists including The Faim and Andy Black. More recently, he’s been focusing on his solo career and he is set to release his solo debut in October of 2020. Although his band is known for their up beat pop songs, Ashton’s solo music will provide a deep look into some of his darkest personal experiences. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Ashton Irwin.
1. His Step Father Taught Him To Play Drums
Ashton grew up around music and he developed an interest in it at an early age. His uncle and step father were both drummers in local bands and Ashton eventually asked his step father to teach him how to play the drums. He learned to play when he was about 9-years-old, and he’s been doing his thing ever since.
2. He’s Battled Depression
Depression is one of those things that lots of people deal with but are scared to talk about. Ashton, on the other hand, has been very open about the challenges he’s had when it comes to his mental health. He has dealt with depression over the years and has become a strong advocate for mental health and self care.
3. He Dropped Out Of School To Pursue Music
Dropping out of college is one of those things that many people look at as a poor decision, but in Ashton’s case it might just be the best decision he ever made. After spending a year in college studying music, Ashton decided to drop out so he could focus on 5 Seconds of Summer.
4. He’s Struggled With Alcoholism
Ashton is no stranger to addiction and he told Alt Press that he was always scared of becoming an alcoholic. Unfortunately for Ashton, that fear came true. Being on the road and feeling like he always had to be the life of the party led him to abuse alcohol. However, he has been sober for about a year.
5. He Doesn’t Seem To Have Plans To Leave The Group
In many cases, when a band member decides to go solo, a decision to completely separate from the group usually comes shortly after. In this case though, Ashton doesn’t appear to have any plans to leave 5 Seconds of Summer. He still enjoys making music with his bandmates and being part of the group.
6. He Hopes To Inspire Others
Ashton has been through a lot over the years and he is grateful to have gotten to where he is now. Music has helped him tremendously and he hopes that he can use his talents to do the same for other people. His goal is to inspire and empower people who may be dealing with issues similar to the ones he’s faced.
7. He Didn’t Have An Easy Childhood
Ashton was born and raised in Australia. His father wasn’t around and his mother struggled with addiction. On top of that, his family didn’t have much money so he often didn’t have many of his basic needs met. Despite the environment he grew up in, Ashton has always tried to remain positive.
8. He Supports The Fight To End Racism
Racism is an issue all over the world, but it’s an especially painful part of America’s past. Although Ashton isn’t from the United States, he has been very vocal about his stance in the fight to end racism. He is a strong supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement and has encouraged people to get out and protest against racism and police brutality.
9. He Hasn’t Always Felt Confident About His Body
From the outside looking in, it’s easy to assume that Ashton is this confident person who has never had any doubts. That isn’t the case at all, though. Ashton has experienced body dysmorphia throughout his life. According to the Mayo Clinic, body dysmorphia “is a mental health disorder in which you can’t stop thinking about one or more perceived defects or flaws in your appearance.” Ashton touches on this feelings in his new single, “Skinny Skinny”.
10. He Was In Another Band Before 5 Seconds Of Summer
Before 5 Seconds of Summer was formed Ashton was in another band called Swallow the Goldfish. The band had a jazz/funk sound and released a series of songs. We were able to track down a video of Ashton performing one of the group’s original songs called “She’s Keeping Me Waiting“.