After years of grinding hard to make her acting dreams come true, Asjha Cooper is really starting to see some of that work pay off. The talented young actress has been working her way through the ranks for the last decade, and it was recently announced that she will be joining the cast of Chicago Med during season six. Although there isn’t much information about her character yet, we do know that she is a young med student who will likely have a surprising tie to someone already working at the hospital. Many believe that Asjha’s character will be the daughter that Maggie gave up at birth. Not only are fans excited to see the plot unfold, but they’re also excited to see what Asjha can bring to the show. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Asjha Cooper.
1. She Is A Texas Native
There isn’t a lot of information out there about Asjha’s upbringing, but according to her bio on IMDB, she is originally from Texas. By the look of things, however, she no longer lives in the Lone Star State. It appears that she is currently based in either Los Angeles or New York City.
2. She Is An Avid Reader
Over the last couple of years, Asjha’s career has really been taking off which means she probably doesn’t have much downtime. When she does get a second to relax though, she loves to curl up with a good book. Occasionally, she’ll even share snippets of what she’s reading with her followers on social media.
3. She Has Over A Dozen Acting Credits
There are lots of people who are under the impression that Asjha is a newcomer to the industry, but that isn’t the case at all. She made her first on-screen appearance in 2010 in an episode of Friday Night Lights. She has since gone on to secure 13 other acting credits which doesn’t include her upcoming role in Chicago Med.
4. She Loves To Travel
The world is full of so many beautiful places, and Asjha is on a mission to see as many of them as she can. She has been fortunate to get the chance to do lots of traveling both nationally and internationally. In 2018, she got the opportunity to take a trip to Italy.
5. She Has A Large Social Media Following
Social media has become a very powerful tool for people in the entertainment industry. In fact, there are some actors who get considered for roles simply off the strength of their online following. Asjha may not have a six-figure following just yet, but she’s working on it. She currently has 24,000 followers on Instagram. That number is likely to grow after she makes her first appearance in Chicago Med.
6. She Enjoys Being Outside
Asjha isn’t the type of girl who’s scared to get out and explore nature. She loves spending time outside and some of her favorite things to do include relaxing by the water and hiking. There’s just something about being outdoors that helps a lot of people feel relaxed.
7. She Loves Fashion
We haven’t found any information to suggest that Asjha has ever done any modeling, but she definitely has the style for it. She appears to be really interested in fashion and she has a knack for putting beautiful outfits together. Like many other creative people, she probably finds that fashion is another great form of self-expression.
8. She Is A Private Person
There are many actors who can’t resist sharing their business with the world, but Asjha doesn’t appear to be that kind of person. At this point in her career, Asjha seems to be enjoying her privacy. In addition to not posting anything personal on social media, it doesn’t look like she’s done any interviews. As her career continues, however, she will likely share a little bit more about herself.
9. She Is All About Spreading Positivity
If there’s one thing almost everyone can agree on it’s that the world could use a lot more positivity. In reality, most of us find ourselves encountering negative things on a daily basis. That being said, Asjha likes to spread good vibes whenever she can and she’s all about uplifting and encouraging others.
10. She Is A Music Lover
Acting may be Asjha’s calling, but she also loves music. She has shared several music-related posts in her Instagram highlights and she appears to have very diverse musical tastes. She also likes to hang out at record stores. It’s unclear whether or not she is a musician herself.