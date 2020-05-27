10 Things You Didn’t Know about Aspen Bollok

Aspen Bollock isn’t a reality star, but her proximity to one has certainly boosted her popularity. Aspen’s mother, Darcey Silva, is well-known for appearance in the 90 Day Fiance. So far, she has had two relationships be featured in the 90 Day franchise, and her daughter’s Aspen and Aniko have been along for the ride. As the younger of the two, Aspen has been more soft spoken during her on screen appearances, but she’s slowly starting to come out of her shell and she’s building a fan base of her own in the process. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Aspen Bollock.
1. She Has A Cameo Account With Her Sister
Aspen is already learning how to leverage her social media following and her mom’s popularity to her advantage. Aspen and her older sister, Aniko, have created an account on Cameo where they make personalized video messages for $25.
2. She’s A Brand Ambassador
Cameo isn’t the only way Aspen has learned how to make the most of her growing social media presence. Along with her sister, Aspen is a brand ambassador for a company called Beauty Kitchen which specializes in making all natural beauty and skincare products at an affordable price.
3. She Has An Impressive Instagram Following
Although social media was once primary used as a way for people to stay in touch with each other, it has since become somewhat of a popularity contest. The more followers you have the more ‘power’ you have in terms of social media. With the right amount of followers, a person could easily turn their online precense into a lucrative business opportunity. With that being said, Aspen is definitely headed in the right direction. She has 17,600 followers and that number is likely only going to increase as time goes on.
4. She Loves Hanging Out With Friends
Even though she has a reality TV star for a mom, Aspen is like every other 8th grader in a lot of ways. When she has free time she loves spending time with her friends. They enjoy hanging out and going to restaurants.
5. She Prefers A Low Key Lifestyle
Darcey Silva is an open book. Thanks to her time on 90 Day Fiance, people all over the world have gotten to know some pretty intimate details about her personal life. However, Aspen seems to be the opposite. She doesn’t really share much information, and the times she has made appearances on the show, she’s been pretty reserved. Of course, this could have to do with the fact that she’s still a kid.
6. Her Father Was An Inspiring Rapper
About a decade ago, Darcey and her twin sister, Stacey, filmed a pilot for a reality show called The Twin Life. Darcey’s husband at the time, Frank Bollock, was featured in the show. During the pilot, he mentioned that he was an aspiring rapper. However, in the years since, it appears that he’s abandoned his rap career in favor of more stable options.
7. She Loves To Visit New York City
Aspen really enjoying hanging out in New York City whenever she gets the chance. She has an entire section of her Instagram highlights dedicated to the trips she’s taken to the city. As a resident of Middletown, Connecticut, Aspen lives less than two hours away from Manhattan.
8. She Has A Close Relationship With Her Mom
Since making her first appearance on 90 Day Fiance, Darcey Silva has gotten a lot of backlash due to some of the choices she’s made in her relationships. However, her daughters have stuck by her side the whole time. Aspen has a very close relationship with her mother and Darcey can often be seen leaving sweet comments under Aspen’s photos.
9. She Makes Appearances In Her Sister’s TikToks
TikTok has become increasingly popular over the last several months, but somehow Aspen has managed to resist the urge to join the app. But just because she doesn’t have a TikTok herself doesn’t mean you still can’t catch her own there. Aspen has made appearances in several of Aniko’s videos.
10. She Was An Honor Student
Aspen certainly isn’t letting her social media celebrity go to her head. She still takes her school work very seriously and looks to be excelling in the classroom. According to a local publication in Middletown, Aspen made the honor roll during the third quarter last year (2019).