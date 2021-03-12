Asterix & Obelix Are Getting Animated Miniseries on Netflix

The fact that Asterix and Obelix have been around for so long and there are still quite a few people that don’t know that much about them is further proof that a despite their popularity, and they are quite popular, to be honest, they’re still not quite as universal as fans might want to think. It’s a little confusing to think of how something can be so famous and so successful without being known in some regard by so many people, but it is possible and it does happen quite often since the act of being famous doesn’t guarantee worldwide notoriety on a level that would encompass every living individual. There are plenty of people that don’t watch TV or movies or read anything other than what they’re already hooked on, which means that there are plenty of folks that don’t bother with animated stories such as this. But being given a miniseries on Netflix, which reaches multiple countries and is something that quite a few more people have these days, might be one way to bump up the popularity of the series even further. When learning just how long this pair has been a part of pop culture, particularly in France where it came from, it’s definitely necessary to think that it might be well past time to bring them into another facet of the same business they’ve been in for decades now.
Perhaps Netflix will be capable of spreading the influence of this pair across a wider path that people won’t miss this time around, as the streaming site is still, for now, the top dog when it comes to streaming content. It’s likely that many people have seen these characters over the years at least in passing since they have made many appearances here and there and have been included in a number of different articles and showcases that people would have seen. But being famous and successful doesn’t always mean being known, strange as that sounds, since each country has its own special cases that might not be deemed a universally-loved property, but are extremely popular among a particular fanbase. When this happens it’s very easy for fans of the property to assume that pretty much everyone knows at least a little bit about the story, the characters, and has at least heard of the property. But the fact is that this just isn’t the case considering that while the US can boast of several characters that are known throughout the world, as can many countries, Asterix and Obelix aren’t quite at that same level, even though there are literally millions of people that know a lot about them.
People will have a lot of time to brush up on their knowledge of the pair though as the animated series won’t be making its debut on Netflix until 2023 apparently, which is more than enough time for people to learn as much as they can about the duo. Whether people do start to pay greater attention to the two characters or figure that they’re not going to bother will be interesting. The fact that the pair are so popular already shouldn’t change, but it will depend heavily on how Netflix continues to market the arrival of the two characters and the world they inhabit when it comes to people waiting patiently and hoping to see something special when the duo makes their appearance. Hopefully at that time Netflix will still be going strong and will be able to maintain the lead it’s been enjoying in the streaming wars so far. There are plenty of competitors that are making their way forward though, and at some point, it feels likely that Netflix might feel them nipping at its heels if they’re not already. Adding more and more content to each site is proving to be great for the subscribers and it’s even bolstering each site as they continue to thrive or at least push forward in a bid to be one of the biggest names in streaming.
But there is a point at which each site will be doing more damage to themselves when it comes to adding new content since being able to offer a wide selection is great, but taking on too many properties at once can be expensive and kind of work against a site since there’s more to manage and more to worry over. So far it’s evident that everything is under control, and the content is definitely manageable, so there are no huge problems that anyone is really worried about when it comes to bringing new content to the site. It’s fair to say that in 2023 it’s bound to be close to the same, so there will be no reason that the duo can’t excel on the site as they’ve already done during the last several decades.