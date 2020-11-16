10 Things You Didn’t Know about Asya Branch

So far, Asya Branch’s pageant career has been all about breaking records. In 2018, she became the first Black woman to win the Miss Mississippi USA title and she is now the first person from Mississippi to win Miss USA. Not only has her journey been fascinating, but it’s also inspiring. Although she makes it look easy, Asya has had to overcome a lot of hardships in her life, and she has never once let them hold her back from the things she wants to accomplish. Later this year, she will go on to represent the United States in the 2020 Miss Universe pageant, and she plans to represent the nation well. Keep reading to learn more about Miss USA 2020, Asya Branch.
1. She Is Originally From Michigan
Many people have probably assumed that Asya is a Mississippi native, but in reality she’s not from the south at all. She was born in Michigan and relocated to Mississippi with her family when she was only around 5-years-old. Since she was so young at the time, she was able to adapt to the move pretty quickly and she considers Mississippi to be her home.
2. She Performed At A Trump Rally
Asya’s pageant wins aren’t the only thing that have gotten her name in the headlines. She has also been tied to President Trump on two occasions: once during a roundtable meeting and another at a Trump rally in 2018 where she sang the national anthem. Her association with President Trump has caused her to get some negative feedback from her followers on social media.
3. She Is Passionate About Criminal Justice
Like all other pageant queens, Asya has a few causes that she is passionate about and she hopes to use her platform to raise awareness to them. She is a strong advocate for criminal justice reform and is also a believer that there needs to be stricter rules around purchasing guns and obtaining gun licenses.
4. She Is A Model
Asya’s good looks have gotten her lots of attention outside of the pageant world and they’ve given her a chance to become a professional model. After her Miss Mississippi win in 2018, she got the chance to work with the New York City based modeling agency, MMG.
5. She Is A Big Grey’s Anatomy Fan
Grey’s Anatomy has entertained millions of people for more than a decade and a half, and Asya is one of the people who has fallen in love with the show. During a Q&A with The Daily Mississippian she said that Grey’s Anatomy is her favorite and she’s aslo a big fan of How to Get Away with Murder.
6. Her Father Is In Prison
One of the reasons Asya is so passionate about criminal justice reform is because the criminal justice system has affected her personally. Her father was arrested when she was just 10-years-old and charged with kidnapping and armed robbery. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison. His legal troubles are actually what caused Asya and her family to move to Mississippi. Although her father has been behind bars for much of her life, he and Asya have maintained a good relationship.
7. She Is A Student At The University Of Mississippi
One of the most impressive things about Asya is that she managed to compete in and win the Miss USA pageant while being a full time student at the University of Mississippi. She is currently studying to earn her bachelor’s degree in journalism and new media.
8. She Is A Brand Ambassador
The success she’s had in pageants has allowed Asya to build a large following on social media. She currently has nearly 35,000 followers on Instagram and that number is likely to increase. Thanks to her large following, she had gotten the chance to collaborate with companies and she is currently a brand ambassador for Averra Glow and It’s a 10 Haircare.
9. She Is A Dog Mom
Asya doesn’t have any children of her own, but her maternal side is still getting lots of practice thanks to her adorable little fur babies, Jonas and Titan who have made appearances on her Instagram. At one point, she made a separate Instagram account for Jonas, but it appears to have been deleted.
10. She Has A Boyfriend
Even before being crowned Miss USA Asya’s DMs were probably flooded, but not there are likely even more people who are looking to shoot their shot and get a chance with the beauty queen. However, Asya is in a happy relationship with her boyfriend Briley Morgan. Briley is a musician and he is very supportive of Asya and all of her accomplishments.