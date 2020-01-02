At Least We Can See What Mark Hamill Would Look Like as Vesemir

Thank goodness for fan art, it at least gives us a good idea of what certain characters would look like, or COULD look like, if they’re given roles that they really want. At this point pulling for Mark Hamill to become Vesemir from The Witcher is a popular idea that many people are on board with, including myself. Jeremy Dick of TVWeb seems to approve as well, though the above picture is a little grizzly-looking when compared to another that shows Hamill as the elder Witcher, the man that trained Geralt and many others in his long time at Kaer Morhen. The desire for this to happen is quite great since Hamill has expressed interest in taking on the role. Now all we have to do is sit back and wait to either hear confirmation or sigh upon hearing that he hasn’t been selected. To not pick him would be kind of disappointing but not earth-shattering since those in the casting seat tend to take a different view than the fans quite often and take on who they decide is the best fit. In this case though it does feel as though Hamill would bring a great deal of expertise and class to the role since having played a Jedi Master that thankfully redeemed himself in Rise of Skywalker it is evident that he can still be a very strong and capable character.
Plus, when thinking about Vesemir’s role, kind of the elder statesman of the Witcher’s and the fencing master, it’s even more perfect since it’s an easy transition from one character to another. The fact that Hamill actually wants the part is another boon that should make it easy on any casting director given that finding the right fit for any part can be a serious pain in the neck. Thus far it would appear that we’re being set up to meet Vesemir anyway since he was mentioned by Geralt near the end of the first season when he was delirious and trying to survive the bite of a ghoul that had attacked him when he attempted to help a commoner. There are many ways to say that this should happen, that this needs to happen, but they might become redundant after a short time if they haven’t already since the general feeling is that Hamill is the best pick and if he’s not given the role a lot of people are going to be disappointed. If you need a recap of season 1 Austen Goslin of Polygon can give you a crash course.
It might already be however that people are disappointed in the Witcher largely because of its casting and the swaps it’s already endured given that a few of the characters are not as they appear in the source material. People can get their noses bent out of joint over this or they can accept it, but the blunt and honest truth is this, it won’t change anything. It’s a bit frustrating without a doubt when things are changed within a popular story and not necessarily for the better, particularly when it has to do with sparing the sensibilities of others that cry for more diversity in a show or movie. One can almost imagine that Vesemir might suddenly become a different color or race simply because casting Hamill might be deemed as racist or misogynistic in some obscure way, though at some point people have to start admitting that they’re chewing at the fabric of a story for no better reason than because they can thanks to the PC era that is still very much alive unfortunately. Drew Taylor of Bounding Into Comics has more to say on this particular matter. If that’s what happens in this case however it could be more than just the character of Vesimir that’s bound to be mucked up, since despite The Witcher being one of the most watched shows on Netflix there have still been plenty of people willing to say something about it that has been anything but complimentary.
A good deal of what people say is just talk however, and while a lot of them might say this or that in terms of what they like or don’t like, most are still going to watch the show so long as it continues to keep as close to the original story line as possible. Thus far it’s been an enjoyable show and has managed to capture the attention of a lot of people. Bringing in Hamill as Vesemir would likely snag a few more people that might be curious to see how he appears on the show and how much he’s featured since Vesemir is an important person in Geralt’s life and it could be interesting to see him in action if such a thing were made possible. The hope and the desire is there, now all we need is to hear that he’s been accepted and will be taking on the role. Of course it would behoove Mark to find out a little more about the character as well since he’s already admitted that he doesn’t know much of anything about the Witcher series but is still very interested.