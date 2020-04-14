Atomic Blonde 2 is in Early Development at Netflix

There could be a shift in the entertainment industry should the current pandemic continue as movie theaters are currently experiencing a huge hit due to having to stay closed for an inordinate length of time. This is one reason why Atomic Blonde 2 could be headed to Netflix as the idea was already talked about as of last year according to Ryan Scott of MovieWeb. The project was a financial success but the buzz tended to die out quicker than many would have thought for one reason or another. There’s no doubt of how badass Charlize Theron made the character of Lorraine Broughton appear, but at the same time there were plenty of viewers that weren’t convinced that she was the next action heroine to take women into the next gear when it came to action movies. Of course many people have made the argument that this movie was nothing short of brilliant and would gladly defend Theron’s character without hesitation since the action was impressive and it did show her in some pretty amazing scenes. But something has definitely kept the movie from being listed as one of the greatest of all times and given the number of factors that many would say are working against it there’s no telling if there’s just one hurdle or many that the idea would have to overcome to be universally regarded as one of the greatest spy movies around.
The first movie does have a pace that can be said to be kind of lackadaisical at times and doesn’t flow quite as well as one might like, but those that might rag on it for this alone could typically be those that want action in every step and every breath of the movie, which is a little too much for anyone since people need time to catch their breath now and again between action sequences. Plus there is the idea that spy movies do need a bit of buildup now and again between action scenes in order to set things up so that they either make a little more sense and can pull from a bit of realism to be somewhat accurate, or at least need to pause now and again to let people in on the overall story and why the action scenes are thus justified and important in their own way. If all that happened in a spy movie were car chases, impressive fight scenes, and shootouts it might actually get kind of boring, ironically enough. Atomic Blonde does manage to pack a heavy punch when it comes to action sequences and thrilling moments that people want to see, but it does dive into an actual story line as well.
There’s no way to know just when production would start at this point since as it’s been said over and over the shutdown in Hollywood is kind of limiting the field at the time as to what can happen and what will happen in the coming months given that the coronavirus shows no signs of letting up. As far as seeing this movie on the big screen it’s not likely to happen at all since Netflix is at the moment the designated landing spot for the movie and will probably end up being the way that it will go if there is another movie following. As I mentioned above it could be that the theater experience is about to change in a big way since right now with the theaters closed people are hoping and praying that more movies will end up heading to streaming so that we’re not waiting on them for months to even a year if not longer since the term ‘indefinitely’ has been used a bit too often for comfort when it comes to entertainment. Thankfully there’s still plenty to talk about and, if we need to, more conjecture and planning to discuss when it comes to movies and TV shows that are hopefully going to be coming out, but until the okay is given to Hollywood to keep going with production it’s not likely that Atomic Blonde 2 or any other project for that matter is going to be given the go-ahead to start filming.
Those thinking that this story could go the same way as John Wick, meaning that people want to see more and are willing to follow Lorraine, sound a little premature in their thinking since John Wick took off in a big way for a very different reason. John isn’t a spy, he’s not interested in the intrigues and the happenings between nations, he’s simply an assassin who’s been brought back into one conflict after another when all he wanted to do was mourn his wife. While this difference is pretty noticeable, it’s also something that has people talking more about John Wick than Atomic Blonde and the reasoning behind that is steeped in a lot of different factors that can explain why the movie was a success, but isn’t quite as popular. Jacob Oller of Film School Rejects has more to say on this matter.