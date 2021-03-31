Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 Coming Winter 2022

It seems like ages since Attack on Titan Final Season aired its first episode, and now it’ll be ages until it continues again to hopefully conclude the series. Attack on Titan aired its 76th episode of the series and now we know that the series will not continue until Winter 2022. Bummer. Although, there is good news to be had! Oh, I should probably warn you before you continue to read: There are massive spoilers for Attack on Titan The Final Season ahead so if you haven’t been keeping up with the Attack on Titan anime recently, I strongly urge you to do so and then come back and read this article. I hadn’t caught up with the anime until recently, but I am so glad that I did, because it’s close to my favorite anime of all time (nothing beats Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood). So what do I mean when I say that it’s good news that Attack on Titan won’t continue until Winter 2022? Well, keep reading (if you’ve caught up with the show and/or manga) and I’ll explain everything.
More episodes
Okay, so I think we all thought that Attack on Titan had maybe one or two more episodes left until the series concluded for good. However, now that we have confirmation that there will, in fact, be an Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 coming in Winter 2022, I think it’s safe to say that we’ve got a lot more episodes to come than we thought. Now that Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1 has concluded with a total of 16 episodes, I think that we can expect at least another 10 episodes, though if I’m being optimistic, I would hope for another 16 episodes. Perfectly balanced, as all things should be. While I’m not entirely positive that Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 will also consist of 16 episodes, I am being extremely cautiously optimistic yet hopeful when I say that I would love to see another 16 episodes for an extra long season to finish out the series and give it the send off it deserves.
Better episodes
How could Attack on Titan episodes get any better? Am I saying that I think the episodes we’ve been getting are…bad? Absolutely, not. What I’m saying is that the panels in the Attack on Titan manga are incredibly complex and detailed, so the fact that they’re taking a near year-long break to animate the rest of the season means that the episodes will look even better. If this is the case, I think we’re in for a horrifyingly amazing treat when it comes to Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2.
Hype
With such a delay between Seasons 1 and 2 of Attack on Titan, fans of the dark fantasy anime series have been nothing if not used to waiting for more of the show. It seems only fitting that we should wait once more for the finale of Attack on Titan. While Episode 76 leaves off on a massive cliffhanger, the initial frustration of being left to wonder will soon fade as hype for Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 begins to set in. I know that I’ll be taking this time to binge the rest of the Attack on Titan manga in hopes of avoiding all spoilers when it comes to the rest of the series.
Attack on Titan movie?
While I do feel like I’m probably grasping for straws here, I would love to see an Attack on Titan movie finish out the series, rather than just a typical series finale. I think that Attack on Titan is big enough, not only in terms of fan base, but quite literally a big anime. It’s full of massive world-ending titans that would just absolutely tower over the entire audience in a theater, and I think that this would definitely be the way to experience the end of the series. If we don’t end up getting an Attack on Titan movie (or spinoff), I am absolutely going to look into renting an entire private movie theater to stream the final episode of Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2.
While I was initially disappointed to find out that Attack on Titan Final Season would be split up into 2 parts and that Part 2 wouldn’t release until Winter 2022, I think that there’s a lot more good that can come from this than bad. I can’t wait to see what happens to Eren, Armin, Mikasa, Levi, Reiner, and every other character that we’ve built relationships with over the years when Attack on Titan Final Season continues this Winter.