Boy bands were huge during the 90s and 2000s, but in recent years it’s started to seem like they were a thing of the past. However, PrettyMuch hopes to change that – and so far they’re doing a pretty good job. The boy band was formed by Simon Cowell in 2016 and is made up of 5 talented singers. Among them is 22-year-old Austin Porter. Although he had a solo career prior to joining the group, he is best-known as a member of PrettyMuch and the fans seem to love him. Between his good looks and impressive singing voice, it’s easy to see why he was chosen. It’s also easy to see why fans love him. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Austin Porter.
1. He Just Became A Father
Austin’s fans were pleasantly surprised at the recent announcement that he is officially a father. Austin and his longtime girlfriend, Ansley Mitchell, were excited to welcome their first child, Theodore, into the world. In a post, Austin said, “So today i became a father to the most amazing baby boy Theodore Hudson William Porter I can’t wait to watch him grow and do great things!”I know you guys will have questions, and I can’t wait to share with you what we’ve been through. But right now I ask that you give me and ansley time to settle in to being parents! Thank you for all your support much love”.
2. He Has A Cameo Account
Social media has made is possible for fans to connect with their favorite celebrities like never before. However, Cameo has made it even easier. The platform allows people to ‘hire’ their favorite celebrities to create a customized video. Austin’s fans will be pleased to know that he’s on Cameo and is creating videos for. Unfortunately, though, he’s currently taking a break from creating new videos.
3. He Likes Video Games
There’s no doubt that Austin has a very busy schedule – being a musician is a demanding job and now that he has a son, his time will be even more crunched. However, when he does get some free time, he enjoys playing video games and Animal Crossing seems to be a favorite of his.
4. He Toured With Aaron Carter
Lots of people are just now getting familiar with Austin Porter thanks to his work with PrettyMuch, but as I mentioned earlier, he did have a stint as a solo artist. While making his own music, he released an album called One Love and he also got the chance to tour with Aaron Carter.
5. He’s An Anime Fan
There’s a stereotype that members of boy bands are a bit on the shallow side, but Austin is definitely helping to break that mindset. He may be a cool band boy member, but he also has a bit of a nerdy side. He is a huge anime fan and his favorite series is Sword Art Online.
6. He Likes To Do Impressions
Apparently, singing isn’t the only thing Austin can do with his voice. He also enjoys doing impressions and he’s been able to master a view different characters. His favorite ‘person’ to impersonate is Marge Simpson. Maybe one day Austin’s fans will get the chance to hear his impression skills.
7. He Loves Japan
As an anime fan and a gamer, Austin has a deep love for Japan and Japanese culture. Japan is birthplace of anime and is also home to legendary video game companies like Nintendo and Sega. It’s unclear whether or not he’s gotten the chance to visit the country yet.
8. He’s A Skater
Austin is definitely a well-rounded person who has a variety of interests outside of his music career. He isn’t just the member of a boy band, he’s also a bonafide skater boy who enjoys a good ol’ adrenaline rush from time to time. He hasn’t shared only details on how long he’s been skating, but it’s clear that it’s something he truly enjoys.
9. He Would Love To Work With Paul McCartney
Every musician has at least one person they’d love to work with if they ever got the chance. For Austin Porter, that person is none other than the legendary Beatle, Paul McCartney. Austin says he would love to get in the studio with McCartney and create some music.
10. He Loves To Dance
Singing isn’t the only way Austin likes to express himself creatively. He’s also a dancer. In fact, he was his first love. He told Pop Crush, “I originally liked dancing as a hobby and eventually started recording music. From there, I made YouTube videos and have been singing since.”