Autumn Reeser has been acting professionally for more than 20 years. What you know her best from will largely depend on your age. If you were in high school during the mid 2000s, you’ll probably remember her for her role as Taylor Townsend in The O.C. Others may remember her best for playing Lizzie Grant in Entourage or Katie Andrews in No Ordinary Family. No matter what you know her from, however, chances are that she’s left a lasting impression on you. Her hard work and versatility as an actress are two things that certainly haven’t gone unnoticed over the years. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Autumn Reeser.
1. She Started Acting When She Was A Kid
Autumn has always loved to perform and from an early age she knew that acting was what she wanted to do. It also quickly became apparent to those around her that she was a natural. She began acting in local theater productions when she was around 6-years-old.
2. She’s Studied At UCLA
It’s always nice to be naturally talented, but hard work is usually what helps people reach their goals. Fortunately for Autumn, she’s had the right amount of both. After high school she enrolled at UCLA where she studied musical theater. In an interview with Career Contessa she said, “I have NO idea how I got into theater school — I think it was on sheer hope and desire.”
3. She Likes To Paint
Art may be Autumn’s main focus, but that isn’t the only area of the arts that she loves. Autumn also enjoys painting. Since the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in most people spending more time in the house, she has used that time to work on her painting.
4. She Doesn’t Keep In Touch With Anyone From The O.C.
Playing Taylor in The O.C. was one of Autum’s first major acting opportunities. She still gets recognize for it well over a decade since the show ended. In a Q&A on her Instagram profile, she shared that she no longer keeps in touch with any of the cast members from the show but says she hopes they are all happy and doing well.
5. She’s A Mom
Autumn has devoted a lot of time and energy to her career, but it hasn’t come at the expense of the things she wanted for her personal life. She is the proud mother of two young boys with her ex-husband, Jesse Warren. When she isn’t busy with work, you can find her spending time with her children.
6. She Loves Being Outdoors
After more than two decades in the industry some people may assume that Autumn has grown accustomed to the lifestyle of the rich and the famous. In reality, however, Autumn truly enjoys the simple things in life – one of which is being outside. She loves a variety of outdoor activities including horseback riding and hiking.
7. She Has An Account On Cameo
The internet has made it easier than ever before for people to connect with each other. Those who are hoping for a chance to connect with Autumn will be excited to know that she has an account on Cameo. Through the platform she records and sells personalized video shoutouts that are great for any occasion. She currently charges $55 per video.
8. She’s A Business Woman
Autumn is the true definition of a person who is all about their business. Outside of the entertainment industry, she has also been working hard to establish herself an an entrepreneur. She is one of the founders and the editor-in-chief of Move LifeStyle, a lifestyle blog.
9. She Loves Fashion
When you spend a lot of time in front of the camera, you probably also spend a lot of time thinking about what you should wear. Autumn has a great sense of style and she loves using fashion as a way to express herself. She knows how to put together outfits for any occasion and she isn’t afraid to get creative.
10. She Loves Getting The Chance To Explore Other Perspectives Through Acting
Every actor has one thing they really enjoy about acting, and for Autumn that thing is getting to see what it feels like to be someone else. Autumn told Seventeen Magazine, “I love to act because I love trying on other people’s skin. When I was little I was a voracious reader, and that really led me to acting as well. I loved being transported into someone else’s life and that’s what reading provided me. I also really love to entertain people.”