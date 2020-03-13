10 Things You Didn’t Know about Ava Louise

Ava Louise can be described as a social media influencer. She curates her social media pages with small snippets of what looks like a very glamorous life. She’s into fashion and beauty, and she’s traveling all the time. She gets to work with companies that some people only dream of working with, and she gets to make a living looking gorgeous and posting photos of herself. It is, essentially, every young person’s dream to take photos, use social media, and make money. She’s living the new dream, but it’s not always what it’s cracked up to be. She’s been in the headlines a lot lately for various reasons, and it makes us want to get to know a bit more about her.
1. She Was Bullied
Through her own words, she had a rough life for a while. She was bullied by her classmates and school friends because she was overweight. She once said there was a time her weight hovered around 200 lbs. which is heavy for a girl her age and size. She decided she’d had enough of that, and she was looking to change her life for the better. She lost the weight, and that’s when she began her quest to share her life online.
2. Some People Criticize Her Message
She said her goal to lose weight was to get “hotter” rather than healthier, which is concerning for many. The goal isn’t to be hot, but to be healthy and fit and happy. That’s all right, though, because being hotter is a definite perk of being healthy and fit. However, some of the people who follow her are worried the message she is sending to her younger followers is a dangerous one when she promotes unhealthy products such as appetite suppressants and diet teas.
3. She Told Followers to Do What it Takes
One of the most harmful messages she once put out there to her followers was to do anything it takes to get skinny and to get hot because “you get so much more in life,” which is such a dangerous message. It might be a very true message, but it’s still a dangerous one to put out there.
4. Dr. Phil Asked Her Hard Questions
She told him that the more famous she gets, the more friends she loses. She said that they are just jealous of her and her life, but they are saying otherwise. They say that they are worried for her health watching her drink so much she blacks out, taking diet pills like they’re water, and doing what she has to do to be skinny and ‘hot’ and she’s having a tough time with that. Dr. Phil asked her what she can offer if someone is looking for a friend, and her answer was a bit shocking. She said she can offer, “advice on how to be better. Like, I have made all my friends better.”
5. She’s Got Big Problems with A Famous Porn Star
Ava Louise seems to be having a bit of trouble with someone who is slightly more famous than she is right now. It seems she was intimate with the boyfriend of a very famous porn star, Lana Rhoades, outside of a club, and then she antagonized the entire situation on social media with the girlfriend when the girlfriend posted about it on her account. She doesn’t appear apologetic at all, and it seems as if she is proud of herself for this nonsense.
6. Her Fame Really Grew in College
In case you are thinking that this is a young woman who isn’t that bright, you’re wrong. She is bright, smart, and she’s clearly intelligent. She’s doing what she needs to do to gain fame and pursue the career she wants, and it’s working for her. She’s not even close to stupid. In fact, she was a student at Rutgers when her fame began to grow exponentially. She described herself as a somewhat local celebrity when she was in high school – senior year – but that things changed when she went to college.
7. She Tried Her Hand as A Rapper
One of her biggest mistakes in the world of social media influencing was trying to make a rap song. She decided to give it a go thinking it would help her get a bit more famous, but it didn’t right away. She was horrified by her idea until the rap went viral using TikTok as the platform. Her embarrassment is no longer a thing. She’s proud, now.
8. She’s Still Being Bullied
We think that her change in life is something she did to stop the bullying and to finally find some peace in her life, but there is so much more to it. There is the fact that she is still being bullied, this time for other reasons. She’s got a lot going on, and she is not going to change her life, but she also knows now that people will be ugly no matter the reason. They will do what they can to make things uglier, and they will do what they can to make things worse. But that’s just that.
9. She Feels Trapped
When she sees the constant hate and the ugly comments everywhere online, she’s not happy with the way that they are portrayed. She’s stated that it feels like being trapped. There is a lot going on when you have to read that kind of information about yourself, and it’s all in your mind all the time. We can see how it would feel this way.
10. She Says Online Attacks are Worse than In-Person Attacks
One of the biggest things she’s got to worry about is that online attacks are worse for her because they ‘never go away’. Unlike a verbal attack, she cannot get rid of it, put it out of her mind, forget it, and move on. It’s always there, even if it’s been deleted. It’s always going to be a problem. It’s always going to be an issue.