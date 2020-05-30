Building a large following on social media may seem like something that happens by chance, and while that might be the case in the beginning for lots of influencers, carefully crafting an online presence eventually takes time. TikTok star Avani Gregg knows this from firsthand experience. The 17-year-old online celebrity has built a massive platform that includes nearly 20 million followers and over a billion likes. She has also built has large followings on YouTube and Instagram. Avani is well-known for her beauty and lifestyle related content, and her fan base continues to grow by the day. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Avani.
1. She’s From Indiana
Like many other places in the midwest, Indiana isn’t know for its glitz and glamour, but it’s still the place that Avani Gregg calls home. She was born and raised in Indiana and unlike the rest of her TikTok crew, she doesn’t live in the Hype House in Los Angeles.
2. She Was A Live Guard
Before her social media career took off, Avani was a pretty ‘normal’ teen. She worked as a lifeguard, but had to quit once she started getting popular. She said, “People were coming up to me and stopping and asking me for pictures as I was guarding. People would only come to that pool just to see me, so it was really weird.”
3. She Has a Diverse Ethnic Background
Diversity is the spice of life, and it’s one of the things that makes the world such an interesting place. Avani comes from a very diverse background, and she’s proud of all the pieces that make her who she is. Her father is African American while her mother is Indian and Mongolian.
4. She Wants To Be An Actress
Social media may be her thing for now, but Avani already has her sights set on the future. While she hopes to continue to create content, she also has dreams to become an actress. Since she’s already got plenty of practice being in front of a camera and entertaining people, it’ll probably be fairly easy for her to transition into the acting world.
5. She Has To Take Breaks For Her Mental Health
Even though Avani has millions of followers on the internet, she also has plenty of haters. Unfortunately, the negative comments aren’t always possible to ignore, but Avani has a solution. She says, “When it comes to my well-being…I get a lot of hate…For me to be able to stay positive and be able to keep posting, I have to stay away from my phone for a little bit, not read the comments, not read the DMs…Just keep a good, positive mindset on it all!”
6. She Was a Gymnast
She may just be a teenager, but Avani has already had a lot of really cool experiences. She grew up as a competitive gymnast and was very dedicated to the sport. When Avani developed a stress fracture in her back, her doctors recommended that she take a break. However, she ignored the advice and ended up injuring her back even more severely.
7. She Never Planned On Becoming Famous
Like many other people who eventually became social media influencers, Avani didn’t upload content with the intention of becoming popular. She simply started posting because she likes talking to people and doing her makeup, and she thought social media would be a great way to share both of those things.
8. Her Sister Is Also Popular On The Internet
Apparently, creating engaging social media content is something that runs in the Gregg family. Avani’s sister, Shanti, has a pretty impressive social media following of her own. She has 85,500 followers on Instagram as well as more than 585,000 followers on TikTok.
9. Her Original Nickname Was Clown Girl
When Avani first started gaining attention on social media, she quickly became known as Clown Girl. In a series of early videos, Avani posed herself lip syncing and wearing elaborate clown style makeup. After gaining millions of followers for her clown persona, she quickly showed her newfound fan base than there was much more to her than that.
10. Her TikTok Was Hacked
In April 2020, Avani’s followers were confused when she started uploading inappropriate content on her TikTok and Twitter pages. But there was just one problem: Avani wasn’t uploading anything. Both accounts had been hacked by someone who was able to access them by using her phone number. Fortunately, she was able to regain control of both pages.