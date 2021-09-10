10 Things You Didn’t Know about Avery Pohl

Anytime General Hospital brings a new character to the show, the world wants to know who, what, when, where, and why. This is especially true if the new character is playing a young woman dating Spencer all while burning things down and making a mess as far as her own character is concerned. Not that the young woman playing Esme Prince is anything other than darling – in a conniving and very confusing manner – but who is she? Her name is Avery Pohl, and she’s a newcomer to the soaps. You might not know much about her as a result, but we can tell you everything you need to know right here.
1. She is into Dentistry
When the summer of 2019 rolled around – and the world was still a relatively normal place in which to live – she was a dental assistant living in Florida. She’d been in LA before working and guest starring in some amazing primetime shows, but she was Florida-bound for the summer.
2. She is a Trained Ballerina
Ballet is such a beautiful movement. Avery Pohl is a ballerina, and she’s good enough that she was invited to dance with the Leigh Purtill Ballet Company. Not just anyone is good enough to earn an invitation to dance with a company, but that was how she spent her 2018.
3. She’s Average
But, she’s very good at it. Calm down – we didn’t say she’s average. She said it herself. In fact, her Instagram biography literally says, “Exceptional at being average,” which is, quite honestly, a lot of work. So, while she might not be anything even close to average, she feels pretty average – and she feels great about it.
4. She’s Often the Scary Character
She plays characters that often have a bit of a dark side to them. She’s also in a lot of horror movies. She clearly has a type, though we imagine she will find her way out of that typeset and into other roles the more experience she has working. She’s done a lot so far, it just always happens to have her playing someone who is less than ideal in terms of being a good person.
5. She Doesn’t Love Horror Movies
Ironic, isn’t it? She stars is so many of them that one might assume she loves a horror flick, but one would have assumed incorrectly. She does not love a horror movie. She likes a good movie, but she is quick to point out that she was always afraid to watch them growing up. She’s gotten used to it, though, and now she considers herself a horror film fan.
6. She’s a Stunt Trained Actress
Many people will not perform their own stunts, but she is not just anyone. She is trained at doing her own stunts, and she’s not afraid to tackle them on her own. If you see her doing anything really cool on the screen, imagine she’s probably on board with taking it on by herself.
7. She’s Trained in Stage Combat
If you see her in a fight scene, it’s her. She’s trained heavily in stage combat, and it’s something that has worked out well for her. She’s taken the time to train for things like this that really do set her apart from the crowd, and it’s something she considers very exciting.
8. She’s Excited to Give Daytime a Whirl
She is beyond excited to give daytime television a try, and she could not be more excited to share her journey alongside her fans. She might not be able to tell us much about her new character and what she has in store, but we can assume it’s going to be dramatic and very over-the-top. It always is on daytime television.
9. She’s Not Very Active on Instagram
She has an account. She has some followers, but it’s the ninth month of the year and she’s posted three photos to her timeline over the course of the entire year. She’s on the gram posting some stories here and there, but she’s not overly active.
10. She Likes Her Privacy
She’s a young woman who likes her privacy. She doesn’t share everything in her life. She doesn’t leave us all aware of what she’s up to every moment of every single day. She likes to live her life. She likes to go to work, she makes friends, she shares a few things here and there, but she likes to keep things to herself, and that is a good thing in a world like this one where everyone shares too much all the time.